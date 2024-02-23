Sumter County tennis teams earn split at Crisp County Published 2:16 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

From Staff Reports

CORDELE – The Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams traveled over to Cordele on Thursday to compete against the Crisp County Cougars and Lady Cougars.

The Panthers were able to get a 4-1 victory, but the Lady Panthers lost 3-2.

In boys’ action, Chandler Lyles lost a hard-fought match by scores of 6-2, 4-6, 9-11, but Willie Burts was able to win his match in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, tying the team match at one a piece.

Chris Ingram was able to win his match in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 and the SCHS doubles duo of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina secured the team victory by winning their doubles match in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. In the other doubles match, the SCHS duo of Caleb Wright and Cameron Williams won by forfeit.

The Lady Panthers were not as fortunate, as they lost to the Lady Cougars 4-1. Georgia Wooden, the Lady Panthers’ #1 player, lost to Millie Carter in straight sets 1-6, 3-6. T’Meia Shootes lost her singles match to Olivia Holiday 4-6, 2-6 and Aniyah Eberhardt lost a hard-fought match to Aashi Patel in straight sets 2-6, 5-7.

In doubles action, the Lady Panthers were able to salvage a victory when the duo of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryant won their match in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

In the other doubles match, the SCHS team of Sydney Griffin and Kalee Roe defeated the CC duo of Deexa Patel and Ellie Roberson 6-4, 2-1.