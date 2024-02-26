Area Beat Report February 23 through 25, 2024
Published 6:30 pm Monday, February 26, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Calloway, Dayton Rashard (Time Served), 33, Weekender
- Cochran, Kacey, Jacollin (transferred to another jail), 21, Holding for Houston County
- Cox, Eric Alexander (Bonded Out), 25, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- Gomez, Jimenez Mike (Bonded Out), 18, Headlight Requirements/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
- Green, Rodney Deon (Bonded Out), 42, DUI-Alcohol
- Lopez-Diaz, Felipe (Bonded Out), 26, Driving while unlicensed
- Mack, Lewis (Fine Paid), 50, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to have license on person/Failure to Appear
- Munson, Lonnie Rashad (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving
- Patterson, Geoffrey B (In Jail), 57, Tail light lenses required/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear/Violation of Georgia Sex Offender Registration
- Waters, Marc Anthony (In Jail), 44, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence
- Weaver, Trent Allen (In Jail), 18, Theft By Taking – Felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/23
- Highway 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 1:35 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 19 South north of Ricks Metal Building at 8:16 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 9:07 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 201 Fergunson St. at 10:04 a.m., Welfare Check
- 314 Railroad St. at 10:22 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd. at 10:25 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 28 at 11:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 120 Grover Dr. at 11:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 159 Dogwood Dr. at 11:21 a.m., Information for officer
- 137 Irene Dr. at 12:36 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apartment 504 at 5:56 p.m., Loud Music
- GA Hwy 45 S at N Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 8:05 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 192 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:13 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 1731 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:38 a.m., Traffic Accident
- E Lamar St. at Cherokee St. at 3:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning in reference to failure to yield
- 3018 Roney St. at 3:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 329 Ed Carson Rd. at 5:32 a.m., Alarm Activation
2/24
- GA State Route 30 at Arlington Dr. at 5:56 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
- GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 3 at 6:15 a.m., Warning for failure to failure to yield when turning
- 111 Marvin McNeil Rd. at 8:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 118 ML Hudson St. South at Dollar General at 11:09 a.m., Person Armed
- 326 Waymon St. at 2:40 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- 135 Rainbow Terrace at 2:47 p.m., Hit and Run
- 1070 US Hwy 19 South at Lot A at 3:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 406 West Ellaville St. at 3:59 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 996 GA Hwy 27 East at 4:07 p.m., Traffic Accident
- District Line Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 4:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- US Hwy 280 West at Jenkins Rd. at 5:04 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Georgia Hwy 30 W at Us Hwy 19 N at 6:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for seatbelt violation
- MLK and Park Rd. at 6:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for failure to maintain lane
- GA State Route 30 at Huntington Rd. at 7 p.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 10:51 p.m., Reckless Driving
- 1515 Middle River Rd. at 11:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Felder St. at US Hwy 280 E at 11:51 p.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 137 Irene Dr. at 11:55 p.m., Information for officer
- PSMC ER Room 7 at 12:23 a.m., Animal Complaint
2/25
- 404 Shiloh Rd. at 7:27 a.m., Burglary
- 154 Span Dr. at 1:13 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 171 Memorial Mile at 1:31 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 1329 GA Hwy 30 W at 3:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 326 Waymon Dr. at 6:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 10 at 4:22 p.m., Warning for break light out
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 9 at 4:26 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- SR 49 N at MM 23 at 7:40 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- GA Hwy 19 N at Park Row at 11:43 p.m., Warning for headlight violation
- GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30 W at 11:43 p.m., Driving too fast for conditions
- E. Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 12:28 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for impeading the flow of traffic
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 12:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Move over law
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 12:33 a.m., Warning issued for reckless driving
- GA Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 2:14 a.m., Warning issued for reckless driving
- US Hwy 19 N at Georgia Hwy 30 W at 2:16 a.m., Warning in reference to stop sign violation
2/26
- GA State Route 30 at Cook Rd. at 6:06 a.m., Citation for speeding
- 390 Lakewood Ave. at 7:38 a.m., Suspicious Person