GSW Baseball Team sweeps #4 ranked Indianapolis Published 5:07 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team completed a three-game series sweep of No. 4 University of Indianapolis over the weekend to extend their current winning streak to seven games. Dominant starting pitching paved the way for the Hurricanes as the three GSW starters combined to hold the Greyhounds to one run over 19 1/3 innings, scatter 12 hits, walk four batters and strike out 33.

“It’s hard to sweep a weekend series especially against a team that’s coming in top 25,” GSW Head Coach Josh McDonald said. “Give our guys credit for coming out today (Sunday) after a little bit of adversity yesterday (Saturday). We were able to pull Game 2 out. Give our guys credit for coming out today and getting on the gas pedal and not letting up.”

Reigning D2 Baseball Insider National Pitcher of the Week Nick McCollum opened the weekend with seven scoreless innings as the Hurricanes were victorious 5-1. McCollum (3-0) did not walk a batter and struck out 11. Brant Deerman had a pair of hits for the Hurricanes.

In Game 2, GSW posted 10 runs in the sixth inning and needed every one of them as the Greyhounds made a late-innings push, but came up short as the Hurricanes held on for a 15-13 win. Cory Lee led the way for GSW at the plate with a perfect 5-for-5 afternoon. Lee hit three doubles, a home run and drove in six. Starting pitcher Rijnaldo Euson went 5 1/3 innings, held Indianapolis to one run, walked two and struck out 11. Daniel Barcena had two innings of scoreless relief.

In the finale, GSW scored multiple runs in five of the first six innings and cruised to a 16-0 win. Kalvin Alexander belted his eighth home run of the season. Starting pitcher Andrew Geiger (2-0) threw seven scoreless innings, walked two and struck out 11. Jordan Walden, Colby Gordon and Jacob McClure covered the final two frames on the hill.

The Hurricanes (11-3) are at the University of Montevallo on Tuesday afternoon.