Numerous personal records and a school record broken at the Alice Coachman High School Invitational
February 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

ALBANY, GA – The Furlow Charter boys and girls track and field teams opened up the regular season on a positive note, as several athletes turned in new PRs (personal records) at the Alice Coachman High School Invitational on Saturday in Albany.

In the boys’ 1600-Meter event, sophomore Ibis Gonzalez finished in eighth place with a new PR of 5:04. His brother, Dennis Gonzalez, finished in 11th place with a new PR of 5:07. Freshman Haydn Wright turned in a new PR of 5:34, sophomore Wiley Stewart turned in a new PR of 6:19 and senior Cole Bartholome turned in a new PR of 6:33.

In the girls’ 1600-Meter event, senior Maria Kilheffer finished in ninth place with a PR of 6:42 and sophomore Elizabeth Arizmendi finished in 11th place with a time of 6:51. Sophomore Karen Perez finished with a new PR of 7:09, freshman Ashley Narvaez finished with a new PR of 7:23 and senior Isabel Amato finished the event with a new PR of 8:03.

In the boys’ 3200-Meter event, Dennis Gonzalez set a new school record in the event, finishing in eighth place with a new PR of 10:59 and junior Ibis Gonzalez finished in ninth place with a PR of 11:08. Freshman Haydn Wright finished with a new PR of 11:56, sophomore Wiley Stewart turned in a PR of 13:44 and senior Cole Bartholome finished the event with a time of 14:26.

In the girls’ 3200-Meter event, senior Maria Kilheffer finished in fifth place with a time of 14:08. Sophomore Elizabeth Arizmendi finished the event in eighth place with a time of 14:53, sophomore Karen Perez finished in 11th place with a new PR of 15:18 and freshman Ashley Narvaez finished the event in a time of 17:05.

In the girls’ 800-Meter event, senior Isabel Amato finished with a time of 3:29.