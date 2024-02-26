Sumter County tennis teams earn sweep over Monroe Published 7:14 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – Both the Sumter County boys and girls tennis teams earned wins over Monroe on Monday. The Lady Panthers won 3-2 and the Panthers earned a 5-0 shut out.

In girls’ action, Georgia Wooden won her match over Mykala Eckler in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. T’meia Shootes lost her match to Nisay Moye 3-6, 2-6 and Aniyah Eberhardt came up short in her match, losing to Takira Reese 3-6, 2-6.

With the Lady Panthers trailing 2-1, it was up to the doubles teams to earn victories. The SCHS duo of Carolyn Campbell and Autumn Bryant won their doubles match in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. With the score tied at 2-2, it was up to the SCHS doubles team of Sydney Griffin and Kalee Roe to clinch the match for the Lady Panthers. They were able to do just that by winning their match 6-1, 6-0 and clinching the 3-2 victory.

In boys’ action, the Panthers had more of an easy time of it. Chandler Lyles won his match in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 and the next two matches involving Camen Williams and Caleb Wright ended up being forfeits in favor of the Panthers. In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS doubles team of Eric Bryant and Devor Pina won their match in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 and the other SCHS doubles duo of Jecorey Wright and Jayden Wooden ended up winning their match via forfeit.