Area Beat Report February 26, 2024

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Fuller, Jeremi Jerod (In Jail), 35, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Johnson, Adrian Alexander (Bonded Out), 23, Battery
  • McKenzie, Jaykron Tyvon (In Jail), 25, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Aggravated Battery
  • Moore, James Howell (In Jail), 66, Criminal Trespass
  • Patterson, Geoffrey B (Bonded Out), 57, Tailight lenses required/Failure to maintin lane/DUI-Alcohol
  • Santamaria, Fredy (Bonded Out), 34, Simple Assault
  • Thompson, Tyrone (In Jail), 57, Child Support Bench Warrant
  • Williamson, Nathaniel (In Jail), 54, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/26

  • US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 2:16 a.m., Stop sign violation
  • GA State Route 30 at Cook Rd. at 6:06 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 350 Lakewood Ave. at 7:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 927 Hwy 19 South at 8:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Lamar Rd. at 9:06 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • GA state Route 49 at Mile Marker 22 at 11:33 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • GA State Route 49 at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:58 p.m., verbal warning for defective tires
  • 400 block of Shiloh Rd. at 1:37 p.m., Speeding/Window Tint Violation/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 2:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 502 Lawson Dr. at Child Support office at 2:42 p.m., Warrant Service
  • Tallent Store Rd. and Myrtle Springs Rd. at 4:29 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • 113 Sullivan Dr. at 4:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Center at 7:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • LEC Lobby at 3:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hospital St. at Hwy 280 W at 3:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Irene Dr. at Ida Dr. at 3:54 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Patterson St. at Barbara Battle Way at 4:37 a.m., Traffic Stop/Fleeing vehicle and obstructing passenger
  • N Lee St. at Barbara Battle Way at 4:54 a.m., failure to have license on person
  • GA State Route 27 and GA State Route 3 at 6:07 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 113 North Point Circle at 6:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 6:07 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 112 Thomas Dr. at Giggles and Smiles Day Care at 6:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 A Loop Dr. at 4:29 a.m., Bad Child

