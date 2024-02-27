SGTC Lady Jet Vera Gunaydin earns GCAA Player of Week honors Published 12:42 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Lady Jet Vera Gunaydin was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of February 26, 2024 following SGTC’s wins over Southern Crescent Tech, Albany Tech, and Georgia Highlands. This is her second nomination this season.

Gunaydin is a 5’ 9” sophomore guard from Ankara, Turkey. She played for the Lady Jets as a freshman and was a member of the 2022 – 2023 Lady Jets team that was ranked tops in the NCAA and finished among the Elite Eight at the NJCAA National Tournament. She averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds, and three assists in three wins for the Lady Jets last week. The Lady Jets are now 12 – 4 and 19 – 9 and ranked second in the GCAA.

She is currently averaging 13 points per game and has started all 28 games this season for the Lady Jets. She has a total of 364 points and hits 33 percent of her three-point attempts. She is shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 75.5 percent of her free throw attempts.

In addition to her shots, she has pulled down a total of 142 rebounds, had 97 assists, 43 steals and one blocked shot this season.

Gunaydin is the fourth Jet or Lady Jet to be selected for this honor for the 2023 – 2024 season and this is the sixth time an SGTC player has been named. Her teammate Greta Carollo was selected for the honor for the week of February 5. Gunaydin was selected as the Player of the Week for the first week of 2024 in addition to this week. Lady Jet Maeva Fotsa, a sophomore center from Quebec, Canada, was tapped for the honor for the week of November 27, 2023. The Jets Deonte Williams was selected as the Men’s GCAA Player of the Week, November 13, 2023 and again on December 11, 2023.

The Jets will host South Georgia State College on Wednesday, Feb. 28th at 7 p.m. and then the Jets and Lady Jets will host Albany Tech in a double-header on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Jets will host Gordon State College on March 2 at 7 p.m. and then the two teams will wrap up the regular season on Saturday, March 9 for the Alumni/Sophomore Day game at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.