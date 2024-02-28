Captivating Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill to Mesmerize Audiences in Unforgettable Concert Published 1:15 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Press Release by Heather Stanley



DOWNTOWN AMERICUS – Prepare for a night of enchantment as acclaimed Irish tenor Emmet Cahill takes center stage in a mesmerizing concert set to captivate audiences with his powerful and soul-stirring vocal prowess. The highly anticipated event will be held at the Rylander Theatre, Sunday, March 3rd at 7pm.

Emmet Cahill, lead singer of PBS phenomenon “Celtic Thunder” and renowned for his stunning interpretations of traditional Irish songs, classical pieces, and contemporary favorites, promises to deliver a truly unforgettable performance. He recently made his sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City and his Irish album debuted at #1 on the Billboard World Music Chart. With a voice that effortlessly traverses genres, Cahill has established himself as one of the most celebrated tenors of his generation.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with emotion, as Cahill’s rich and velvety tones weave seamlessly through a diverse repertoire, showcasing his incredible vocal range and dynamic stage presence. His ability to connect with listeners on a profound level has earned him a devoted fan base around the world.

The concert will feature a carefully curated selection of songs, including traditional Irish melodies, classic ballads, and contemporary hits. Cahill’s performance will be accompanied by a talented duo of musicians on piano and violin, ensuring a night of musical excellence that will move and inspire.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are $26 and available for purchase at rylander.org or by calling the Rylander Box Office (Tuesday–Friday, 11am–4pm). Friends of the Rylander members should call the Box Office directly to reserve their complimentary tickets. This performance will conclude the 2023–2024 Presenter Series from the Friends of the Rylander Theatre. Director Heather Stanley is already working on the slate of performers for next season, which will be announced in the summer.

