Area Beat Report February 28, 2024
Published 1:27 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burnam, Ronald James (In Jail), 39, Hold for Macon County
- Hubbard, Daisy (In Jail), 54, Failure to Appear
- Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 64, Unlawful conduct during 911 calls/Making a false report/Request for ambulance service when not reasonably needed
- Orr, Kevin Wesley (In Jail), 31, Failure to Appear
- Seay, Anthony Terrell (In Jail), 24, Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Burglary/Failure to Appear
- Smith, Sanchez Lavonte (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault/Possessin of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Unauthorized possession of a weapon by an inmate/Participating in criminal gang activity/Homicide
- Thornton, Sara Rena (Bonded Out), 53, False Report of a crime
- Tookes, Markevis Deon (In Jail), 28, Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – first degree/Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Waters, Angela Shavette (Bonded Out), 40. DUI-Alcohol
- Wilborn, Tyrone Maquell (In Jail), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/28
- GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 5:51 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 140 Lexington Circle at 5:58 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 605 GA Hwy 280 W at 9:30 a.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at the Macon County line at 11:08 a.m., Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:11 a.m., Interference with custody
- 243 E Rockhill Dr. at 11:47 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Sylvan Rd. at 12:11 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 153 Dogwood Hills Rd. at 12:18 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- South GA Tech Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 2:20 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- Southland Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 2:54 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 3:12 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Southland Rd. at Upper River Rd. at 3:13 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- GA State Route 3 at Dan Reeves Rd. at 4:24 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 377 at Mask Rd. at 10:45 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 11:53 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 3:37 a.m., Welfare Check