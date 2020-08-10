Registration for Fall Semester underway at South Georgia Tech

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will be hosting face-to-face Fall Semester Registration from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, August 11-13 on both the Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Students who register for Fall Semester classes will receive a South Georgia Tech facemask as well as a free t-shirt with the new slogan, “Moving Forward at SGTC,” while supplies last. Students may bring up to two guests to registration.

South Georgia Technical College will be offering a variety of class options Fall semester. There will be traditional online classes that allow students to continue their education remotely. The second option is the face-to-face or in-person classes where students return to campus for the traditional classroom setting with smaller class sizes and social distancing guidelines in place. The third option is a hybrid with some online portions and lab based classes that students need for critical hands-on skills to complete a program area. This will consist of smaller lab sizes and social distancing measures.

Testing requirements for Fall semester have been waived and students are encouraged to go online to apply at www.southgatech.edu. Students can also complete the orientation process online at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/new-student-orientation/. There is also a COVID-19 informational video with a COVID-19 Release and Video Acknowledgement form that needs to be completed at: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/sgtc-covid-19-guidelines/.

New students who have already applied to SGTC for the fall semester should check-in at Hicks Hall on the Americus campus and the lobby area in the Crisp County Center main building. Current students who need to register for fall semester classes can visit their advisors or instructors.

South Georgia Technical College has reopened its dorms and cafeteria for Fall Semester but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of rooms are available for incoming students. The on-campus housing will be provided to partnership programs first as well as returning dorm students. Individuals living on campus will be provided single rooms at the double occupancy rate for fall semester.

For more information about applying to South Georgia Tech for fall semester, contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Crisp County. For more information about the Registration Day email sgtc411@southgatech.edu. Fall semester begins Monday, August 17.