South Georgia Tech’s McLain Center suffers water damage

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The McLain Center on the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus suffered water damage Tuesday night due to what appears to be a water sprinkler malfunction on the second floor, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Both floors suffered water damaged.

The McLain Center houses the SGTC Practical Nursing, Medical Assisting, EMT/Firefighter, and Adult Education classes on the Americus campus. There appears to be major damage to the classroom and office areas and the building may not be inhabitable until Spring Semester.

At the present time, South Georgia Technical College is in the process of moving the Adult Education program classes and offices to the Energy and Transportation Building, which is behind the McLain Center. Medical Assisting is moving to the Morgan Automotive/Diesel Building in the center of campus and Practical Nursing is relocating to the Griffin Building next to the Law Enforcement Academy and Early Childhood Care and Education classrooms.

For more information about the adjusted class locations and meeting times, students can follow up with their instructors. Brad Harnum is the EMT instructor, bharnum@southgatech.edu; Sherri Bass and Jeana Yawn are Medical Assisting instructors, sherri.bass@southgatech.edu and jeana.yawn@southgatech.edu; Jennifer Childs and Christina Rundle are the Practical Nursing Instructors, jchilds@southgatech.edu and crundle@southgatech.edu and for the Adult Education program contact Lillie Ann Winn or Lisa Jordan at lawinn@southgatech.edu or ljordan@southgatech.edu.

“South Georgia Tech’s campus safety officers are to be commended for catching the water damage on their rounds in the wee hours of the morning and the SGTC Maintenance Staff are to be commended for working tirelessly once it was discovered to try to salvage the building and minimize the water damage,” said President Watford.

President Watford also commended his administration, instructors, staff, and students for responding to this additional challenge by quickly relocating the program areas to different parts of the campus once they were displaced. “In true SGTC Spirit, the Adult Education, Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing, and EMT instructors are still continuing to deliver quality education and training in order for our students to be able to keep ‘moving forward.’”