South Georgia Tech to Host Financial Aid Workshop on Americus Campus

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will host a financial aid workshop for students on the college’s Americus campus. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, September 1 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the testing lab on the second floor of the Odom Center.

SGTC Financial Aid Specialist Kierra Sparks will assist students in navigating the financial aid process. She will offer students instruction on financial aid literacy and also guide the students in completing their 2020-2021 FAFSA applications.

South Georgia Technical College offers a variety of financial aid programs for eligible students. For more information, contact SGTC Financial Aid Director Kelly Everett at keverett@southgatech.edu.

To learn more about all the programs available at South Georgia Tech, visit www.southgatech.edu.