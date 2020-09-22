South Georgia Tech hosts successful blood drive

By Pat Peacock

Americus, GA – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently hosted a successful blood drive for the American Red Cross. Students, faculty and staff members as well as community members attended the drive to donate blood. SGTC Nursing students assisted with the event to gain valuable experience.

Johnny Williams, Account Manager for the American Red Cross, stated that the event exceeded expectations. “On a goal of 22 units, we collected 25 productive units for 114 percent of goal,” Williams said. The next blood drive at SGTC is currently scheduled for November 10.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations can help cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients and patients with chronic diseases. Donations can also be separated into components, which can help more than one person.

Most healthy individuals can donate blood every 56 days. In order to be eligible to give, the donor must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. Donors are also encouraged to eat a well-balanced meal and drink a lot of fluids prior to donating.

For more information on blood donation, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE (448-3543). To schedule an appointment to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org.