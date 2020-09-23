SGTC recognizes campus safety officers during National Security Officer Appreciation Week

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Campus Safety Director Sammy Stone and the members of the SGTC campus safety office were recognized recently during National Security Officer Appreciation Week.

The third week in September is National Security Officer Appreciation Week and it is designed to recognize in-house and contract security personnel. Security officers are hard working, highly trained individuals who are often our country’s first responders. The SGTC Campus Safety officers are no exception, as they work to keep South Georgia Tech’s faculty, staff and students safe by deterring crime, leading evacuations, working closely with local law enforcement and remaining constantly vigilant.

“On behalf of the entire South Georgia Technical College faculty, staff and students, I would like to thank Campus Safety Director Sammy Stone and his entire department for the work they do each and every day and night on our campuses,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “We appreciate you and thank you for your service.”

The individuals who work full-time or part-time in the campus safety office at SGTC include: Chief Sammy Stone, James Nathan Chapman, Priscilla Bridges, Lonnie L. Burton, John E. Harris, Latasha McChay Ingram, Corby More, Jr., John K. Reagon, Benford Stokes, Javarise Jamele Terry, Anthony Tyrone Davis and Bryan P. Hodge.