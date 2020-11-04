November 4, 2020

Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:19 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

AMERICUS – Decision Day, or officially known as Election Day: The day Sumter County, the state of Georgia and the rest of the country have all been waiting for and anticipating.

It is the day that the people of Sumter County will choose who the next President of the United States will be. While that, of course, is of monumental importance, other more local races are more pertinent to the county and to Southwest Georgia, such as the race for Sumter County Sheriff, Chief Magistrate, GA House of Representatives District 138 and the race for the Georgia’s Second Congressional District.

In 2020, voter turnout in the county had been phenomenal, with at least 6,600 citizens of Sumter County casting their votes during the early voting period.

In 2016, 10,974registered voters in Sumter County voted. This year, there are approximately18,000 registered voters in the county and of those registered voters, 6,630 of them voted during the early voting period.

With all precincts reporting, these are the unofficial results

 

President of the United States                        Votes

Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep)                               5,346

Joseph R. Biden         (Dem)                             5,497

Jo Jorgensen               (Lib)                                   89

Total Votes                                                         10,932

 

US Senate (Purdue)                 percentage           votes

David Purdue   (R)                    49.38%               5,356

John Ossof        (D)                    49.23%               5,340

Shane Hazel     (L)                         1.38%                 150

 

US Senate (Loeffler) Special               Votes

Al Bartell (Ind)                                        47

Allen Buckley (Ind)                                13

Doug Collins (R)                                    2,561

John Fortuin (Green)                             22

Derrick Grayson (R)                                82

Michael T. Green (Ind)                           47

Annette D. Jackson (R)                          89

Deborah Jackson (D)                              749

Jamesia James (D)                                  175

A. Wayne Johnson (R)                             70

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D)                223

Matt Lieberman (D)                                 245

Kelly Loeffler (I) (R)                               2,365

Joy Felicia Slade   (D)                                68

Brian Slowinski   (Lib)                               35

Valencia Stovall (Ind)                                12

Ed Tarver (D)                                              46

Kandis Taylor (R)                                       74

Raphael Warnock (D)                             3,827

Richard Dien Winfield (D)                         51

Total Votes                                               10,801

 

Public Service Commissioner District 1                    Votes

Jason Shaw (R)                                                                5,236

Robert E. Bryant (D)                                                       5,241

Elizabeth Melton (L)                                                          188

Total                                                                                  10,665

 

Public Service Commissioner District 4                             Votes

Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr.  (R)                                         5,210

Daniel Blackmon   (D)                                                           5,173

Nathan Wilson   (L)                                                                 181

Total Votes                                                                              10,564

 

US House District 2                                                              Votes

Don Cole  (R)                                                                         4,869

Sanford Bishop  (D)                                                             5,930

Total Votes                                                                           10,799

 

State Senate District 12                                                  Votes

Freddie Poweel Sims (I)  (D)                                         4,147

Tracy Taylor (R)                                                               3,113

Total Votes                                                                       7,260

 

State Senate District 13                                                   Votes

Carden H. Summers (I) (R)                                           2,094

Mary Egler (D)                                                                 1,318

Total Votes                                                                        3,412

 

State House District 138                                                 Votes

Mike Cheokas (I)  (R)                                                      4,260

Mark Arnett (D)                                                               5,087

Total Votes                                                                        9,347

 

State House District 152                                               Votes

Bill Yearta (I) (R)                                                           1,136

Total Votes                                                                      1,136

 

District Attorney – Southwestern                             Votes

Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind)                                             8,679

Total Votes                                                                   8,679

 

Clerk of Superior Court                                              Votes

Cortisa Barthell (I) (D)                                              8,669

Total Votes                                                                   8,669

 

Sumter County Sheriff                                               Votes

Phillip Danile (R)                                                        3,417

Eric D. Bryant (D)                                                       7,451

Total Votes                                                                  10,868

 

Sumter County Tax Commissioner                          Votes

Wilkie Smith III   (I)  (R)                                            6,479

Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D)                                      4,361

Total Votes                                                                  10,840

 

Coroner                                                                         Votes

Clifford Walton Jr. (D)                                               8,526

Total Votes                                                                    8,526

 

SC Board of Education District 1                        Votes

Abbis Y. Bivins                                                         771

Alice Green                                                               762

Total Votes                                                             1,533

 

SC Board of Education District 2                      Votes

Patricia M. Harris                                                  899

Meda Dubose Krenson                                         334

Total Votes                                                            1,233

 

SC Board of Education District 3                    Votes

Edward Jackson Jr.                                            659

James C. (Jim) Reid Jr.                                     806

Total Votes                                                          1,465

 

SC Board of Education District 4                     Votes

Rick H. Barnes                                                     1,235

Curtis Porter                                                          338

Brooks Robinson                                                  315

Total Votes                                                          1,888

 

SC Board of Education District 5                  Votes

Edith Ann Green                                               565

Carolyn C. Hamilton                                        849

Total Votes                                                       1,414

 

SC Board of Education District 6                 Votes

Vincent L. Kearse                                             957

Total Votes                                                        957

 

SC Board of Education District 7                Votes

Dwight Bernard Harris                                  627

Sylvia C. Roland                                              850

Total Votes                                                     1,477

 

Sumter County Chief Magistrate                 Votes

Tracy K. Hall  (R)                                            5,430

Crystal Cleveland  (D)                                    5,318

Total Votes                                                     10,748

 

County Commission District 1                     Votes

Clay L. Jones (I) (D)                                       1,809

Total Votes                                                       1,809

 

County Commission District 3                       Votes

William Reid (R)                                               1,400

Kenneth E. Hamilton (D)                                  929

Total Votes                                                         2,329

 

County Commission District 5                         Votes

Jessie L. Smith Jr.  (D)                                      1,648

Total Votes                                                           1,648

 

Constitutional Amendment #1                          Votes

Yes                                                                           7,765

No                                                                            2,503

Total Votes                                                           10,268

 

Constitutional Amendment #2                         Votes

Yes                                                                           6,853

No                                                                            3,306

Total Votes                                                            10,159

 

Statewide Referendum A                                   Votes

Yes                                                                          6,672

No                                                                           3,581

Total Votes                                                          10,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

