Unofficial Election Results in Sumter County

AMERICUS – Decision Day, or officially known as Election Day: The day Sumter County, the state of Georgia and the rest of the country have all been waiting for and anticipating.

It is the day that the people of Sumter County will choose who the next President of the United States will be. While that, of course, is of monumental importance, other more local races are more pertinent to the county and to Southwest Georgia, such as the race for Sumter County Sheriff, Chief Magistrate, GA House of Representatives District 138 and the race for the Georgia’s Second Congressional District.

In 2020, voter turnout in the county had been phenomenal, with at least 6,600 citizens of Sumter County casting their votes during the early voting period.

In 2016, 10,974registered voters in Sumter County voted. This year, there are approximately18,000 registered voters in the county and of those registered voters, 6,630 of them voted during the early voting period.

With all precincts reporting, these are the unofficial results

President of the United States Votes

Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep) 5,346

Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 5,497

Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 89

Total Votes 10,932

US Senate (Purdue) percentage votes

David Purdue (R) 49.38% 5,356

John Ossof (D) 49.23% 5,340

Shane Hazel (L) 1.38% 150

US Senate (Loeffler) Special Votes

Al Bartell (Ind) 47

Allen Buckley (Ind) 13

Doug Collins (R) 2,561

John Fortuin (Green) 22

Derrick Grayson (R) 82

Michael T. Green (Ind) 47

Annette D. Jackson (R) 89

Deborah Jackson (D) 749

Jamesia James (D) 175

A. Wayne Johnson (R) 70

Tamara Johnson-Shealey (D) 223

Matt Lieberman (D) 245

Kelly Loeffler (I) (R) 2,365

Joy Felicia Slade (D) 68

Brian Slowinski (Lib) 35

Valencia Stovall (Ind) 12

Ed Tarver (D) 46

Kandis Taylor (R) 74

Raphael Warnock (D) 3,827

Richard Dien Winfield (D) 51

Total Votes 10,801

Public Service Commissioner District 1 Votes

Jason Shaw (R) 5,236

Robert E. Bryant (D) 5,241

Elizabeth Melton (L) 188

Total 10,665

Public Service Commissioner District 4 Votes

Lauren Bubba McDowell Jr. (R) 5,210

Daniel Blackmon (D) 5,173

Nathan Wilson (L) 181

Total Votes 10,564

US House District 2 Votes

Don Cole (R) 4,869

Sanford Bishop (D) 5,930

Total Votes 10,799

State Senate District 12 Votes

Freddie Poweel Sims (I) (D) 4,147

Tracy Taylor (R) 3,113

Total Votes 7,260

State Senate District 13 Votes

Carden H. Summers (I) (R) 2,094

Mary Egler (D) 1,318

Total Votes 3,412

State House District 138 Votes

Mike Cheokas (I) (R) 4,260

Mark Arnett (D) 5,087

Total Votes 9,347

State House District 152 Votes

Bill Yearta (I) (R) 1,136

Total Votes 1,136

District Attorney – Southwestern Votes

Lewis R. Lamb (I) (Ind) 8,679

Total Votes 8,679

Clerk of Superior Court Votes

Cortisa Barthell (I) (D) 8,669

Total Votes 8,669

Sumter County Sheriff Votes

Phillip Danile (R) 3,417

Eric D. Bryant (D) 7,451

Total Votes 10,868

Sumter County Tax Commissioner Votes

Wilkie Smith III (I) (R) 6,479

Twany “Buffy” Edwards (D) 4,361

Total Votes 10,840

Coroner Votes

Clifford Walton Jr. (D) 8,526

Total Votes 8,526

SC Board of Education District 1 Votes

Abbis Y. Bivins 771

Alice Green 762

Total Votes 1,533

SC Board of Education District 2 Votes

Patricia M. Harris 899

Meda Dubose Krenson 334

Total Votes 1,233

SC Board of Education District 3 Votes

Edward Jackson Jr. 659

James C. (Jim) Reid Jr. 806

Total Votes 1,465

SC Board of Education District 4 Votes

Rick H. Barnes 1,235

Curtis Porter 338

Brooks Robinson 315

Total Votes 1,888

SC Board of Education District 5 Votes

Edith Ann Green 565

Carolyn C. Hamilton 849

Total Votes 1,414

SC Board of Education District 6 Votes

Vincent L. Kearse 957

Total Votes 957

SC Board of Education District 7 Votes

Dwight Bernard Harris 627

Sylvia C. Roland 850

Total Votes 1,477

Sumter County Chief Magistrate Votes

Tracy K. Hall (R) 5,430

Crystal Cleveland (D) 5,318

Total Votes 10,748

County Commission District 1 Votes

Clay L. Jones (I) (D) 1,809

Total Votes 1,809

County Commission District 3 Votes

William Reid (R) 1,400

Kenneth E. Hamilton (D) 929

Total Votes 2,329

County Commission District 5 Votes

Jessie L. Smith Jr. (D) 1,648

Total Votes 1,648

Constitutional Amendment #1 Votes

Yes 7,765

No 2,503

Total Votes 10,268

Constitutional Amendment #2 Votes

Yes 6,853

No 3,306

Total Votes 10,159

Statewide Referendum A Votes

Yes 6,672

No 3,581

Total Votes 10,253