Jeff Moore of Ellaville hired as SGTC Maintenance Technician

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Jeff Moore of Ellaville has joined South Georgia Technical College as a full-time Maintenance Technician for the Americus campus. He will report to SGTC Maintenance Director Jeff Wiseman and Vice President of Operations Karen Werling.

Moore has spent over 20 years in the construction industry in various capacities, including framing, irrigation, remodeling, project supervision and has operated his own company specializing in residential foundation footers. He has spent the last 11 years overseeing the maintenance of six apartment complexes across three counties. He is also proficient in plumbing, electrical, and preventative maintenance. He is HVAC EPA certified with a universal license.

He attended the Ridge Vocational-Technical Center in 1986 for residential carpentry and took courses in blueprint reading, using hand and power tools, building footer and foundation forms, cutting and installing framing members, installing roof framing, fitting exterior trim and roof covering, installation of windows, doors, and exterior siding, preparing interior for interior trim and floor covering and finishing.

Moore will be responsible for performing skilled and semi-skilled work associated with the maintenance and repair of South Georgia Technical College’s facilities and grounds.