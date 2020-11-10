Southland boys and girls’ XC teams turn in solid results at GISA State Meet

From Staff Reports

MACON – Both the Southland Academy (SAR) girls’ and boys’ cross country teams finished the 2020 season on a high note. As a team, the Raiders finished in eighth place, while the Lady Raiders turned in a 10th place finish at the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Meet in Macon on Saturday, November 7.

“We’re very proud of how our young team competed in the Sate Championship this year. They worked hard and got faster each week,” said SAR Head Coach Buck Kinney. “It was very gratifying to see Jadie Burrell and Noah Sheff, our Varsity Girls and Boys team captains, earn All State honors. We’re looking forward to seeing all our runners continue to improve and are eager to infuse our varsity teams with some talented young runners coming up from Middle School next year.”

The SAR boys’ team, who turned in an eighth place finish at the state meet, finished with a total of 214 points. The Raiders were just three points behind their Region 3-AAA opponent Brookwood, who finished in seventh place with 211 points. Westminster Schools of Augusta (WSA) won the boys’ GISA Class AAA State Championship with just 39 points. They were followed by state runners-up Trinity Dublin Christian School (62), Frederica Academy (63), Creekside Christian Academy (122), Holy Spirit Prep (180), John Milledge Academy (200), Brookwood (211) and SAR (214). The Raiders edged out St. Andrews, who finished in ninth place with 227 points. In the sport of cross country, the least amount of points a team accumulates, the higher that team will place in the team standings.

As far as individual performances were concerned, SAR freshman Noah Sheff turned in a top-10 finish by finishing in 10th place out of 81 competitors. Sheff completed the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in a time of 19:28.20. For Sheff, this performance was a new PR (personal best time). Sheff’s teammate, sophomore Tanner Humphrey, crossed the finish line in 36th place in a time of 21:34.70. Adam Lippe of WSA won the boys’ race and the individual Class AAA State Championship, as he finished in a time of 17:52.20.

The next Raider to complete the course was eighth grader Shaw Pinnell. Pinnell was able to cross the finish line in a time of 22:30.60, which ended up being a new PR for him. Pinnell also edged out Kendrick Price of Creekside Christian Academy by just eight seconds. Other Raiders who turned in strong finishes at the state meet included freshman Lee Graft (23:31.50), eighth grader Matteson Debaise (26:50.10 and a new PR) and junior Kolden Kinney (30:49.70).

On the girls’ side, the SAR Lady Raiders finished in 10th place as a team, but finished just one point behind Brookwood for the ninth place spot. The Lady Raiders finished the meet with a total of 218 points, while Brookwood finished in eighth place with 217. WSA also won the girls’ Class AAA State Championship with just 51 points.

Individually, SAR junior All-State performer Jadie Burrell turned in a top-10 finish, as she finished in ninth place in a time of 22:53.90. Burrell’s teammate, sophomore Ella Arnold, completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 27:10.40.

The next Lady Raider to cross the finish line was eighth grader Mary Ramsey Collins. Collins was able to complete the 3.1-mile course in a time of 28:25.30. Other Lady Raiders who turned in strong performances at the state meet included sophomore Taylor Ragsdale (29:35.80), freshman Julia Clare Hubbard (30:02.80) and sophomore Maddie Godwin (30:11.10).