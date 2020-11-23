November 23, 2020

The Southland Academy Varsity Clay Target Team finished second in state at the GISA State Tournament in Savannah. Pictured are the two coaches: Mandy Young, Stephanie Chapman. On the podium: Grady Young, Henry Johnson, Tom Hart, Ben Cook, Blake Goodin, Jack Stapleton, Collins Bass, Lily Chapman, Chase Chapman Photo by Sherri Bass

Southland Academy Clay Target Team finishes as state runner-up at GISA State Tournament

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:15 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

From Staff Reports

 

 

SAVANNAH – The Southland Academy (SAR) Varsity Shooting Team finished as the state runner-up at the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) State Tournament held on Friday and Saturday, November 20-21 at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah.

The Raiders, led by Chase Chapman, Jack Stapleton, Tom Hart, Blake Goodin and Henry Johnson, turned in a stellar performance at the tournament, finishing second in the state in the GISA Class AAA division.

Southland Academy shooters Jack Stapleton, Chase Chapman and Tom Hart earned All-State honors for being among the top 10 shooters at the GISA State Tournament.
Photo by Sherri Bass

There are three disciplines in the competition: Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays. Goodin finished third overall in the trap competition and Hart turned in a fourth-place finish overall in the sporting clays competition. As a result of their performances, Stapleton, Hart and Chapman received All-State honors for being among the top 10 shooters in the state tournament.

Southland shooter Blake Goodin finished third overall in the trap division at the GISA Clay Target State Tournament.
Photo by Sherri Bass

“We really appreciate our seniors; Collins Bass, Ben Cook, Blake Goodin, Jack Stapleton and Haleigh Warren, who have worked hard improving themselves and mentoring their younger peers,” said SAR Head Coach Stephanie Chapman.

“Our seniors have led us to elite status as a team and we will miss their leadership next season.”

Southland junior varsity shooter Jaye Stanfield finished in third place overall in the trap division in the Junior Varsity state competition.  Photo by Sherri Bass

What makes the Raiders’ finish even more remarkable is that three of the Raiders’ shooters, Hart, Bass, Johnson and Derek Lane, are members of the SAR Football Team. They played in the Raiders’ 30-6 loss to Brookwood in Thomasville on Friday night before traveling to Savannah to compete in the GISA Clay Target State Tournament on Saturday.

This is the second place trophy that the Southland Academy Varsity Clay Target Team earned for coming in second in the state at the GISA Clay Target State Tournament.
Photo by Sherri Bass

Kendall Warren, Haleigh’s sister, and Martha Scott Harry both placed in the top 10 in the Ladies Sporting division. The Warren sisters also finished in the top 10 in the skeet division and both Haleigh Warren and Harry finished in the top 10 in the trap division as well.

In the Junior Varsity State Competition, SAR’s Jaye Stanfield finished in third place overall in the trap competition.

