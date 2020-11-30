Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30
Americus PD Incident Reports 11/24 to 11/30
11/24
211 Ashby Street Domestic Dispute
119 E. Glessner St. Recovered Stolen Property
329 W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Mexican Restaurant Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
1310 E. Lamar St. (McDonald’s) Custody Dispute
310 Harvey Ln. Deceased Person
- Lee St. at E. Lester St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
1101 Crawford St. Circle K Criminal Trespass Report
101 W. Jefferson St. at Wok-N-Wings Damage to Property
1702 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
1605 E. Lamar St. Rape
1554 E. Forsyth St. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
107 E. Lester St. Criminal Trespass
124 E. Lester St. Criminal Trespass / Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property
1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
300 E. Lester St. Miscellaneous Report
11/25
1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart) Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass
108 Hanson Dr. Harassing Communications
1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree Theft by Lost/Mislaid Property
North Lee St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
137 W. Lester St. Murder
11/26
East Lamar St. Possession of Marijuana or Drugs / No Break Lights or working turn signals
1516 E. Lee St. at Food Mart Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 203 Domestic Dispute
310 Forrest St. Domestic Dispute
101B Bush Circle Miscellaneous Report
720 N. Lee St. Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass
1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. Miscellaneous Report
11/27
105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O Stalking
256C Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments Suspicious Incident
Railroad St. at Mayo St. Warrant Executed/Discharging Firearms in the city
2020 Burke St. Domestic Dispute
103B Bush Circle Domestic Dispute
116 Town Creek Circle Restraint of Dogs
63A Masonic St. Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
204 Sharon Circle Suspicious Incident
905 Adderton St. Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
1533 S. Lee St. Circle K Theft by Shoplifting
1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart) Domestic Dispute (verbal altercation)
11/28/20
1313 South Lee St. DUI / Failure to Maintain Lane / Failure to Notify Owner upon striking owner’s property
130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 104 Meadowbrook Village Suspicious Incident
613 Lewis Lowe Drug Activity
105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O Suspicious Incident – Burglary
805 Adderton St. Dollar General Harassing Communications
MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins St. Driving while license suspended
1430 Jones Ln. Domestic Dispute
Knollwood Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits
11/29
Taylor @ Jones Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits
Bivins St. Discharging Firearms in city limits
Rees St. @ Felder St. Rees Park DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
East Glessner St. Discharging Firearms in city limits
Mayo St. Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over/Driving without license on person
403B Lakeworth Ct.. Damage to Property
915 Davenport St. Terroristic Threats and Acts
110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass
109 Sun Valley Dr. Domestic Dispute
329 W. Lamar St. Disorderly Conduct
1206-J Crawford St. Pizza Hut Miscellaneous Report
Tabby Lane/Maxwell Driving while license suspended/Domestic Dispute
124 Belinda Circle Domestic Dispute
105 South Dudley at Southwestern Circle Probation/Burglary – Second Degree (Felony)
607 Leila Way Burglary (1st Degree)
11/30
- Jackson St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
111 Muckalee Ct. Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
AMERICUS PD Arrest Summary for 11/24 to 11/30
11/24
Cladd, Justin Donte, 25, 11/24 9:02 a.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree
Cladd, Veronda Lynn, 49, 11/24 11:49 Battery
Hunter, Johnnie Lee, 63, 11/24 01:30 Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
11/25
Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro, 18, 11/25 07:41 Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass
11/26
Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 12:00 Simple Battery – Family Violence
Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 11:42 Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
Josey, Clarence, 64, 11/26 22:13 Cruelty to Children-Third Degree-Allow Child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
11/27
Welborn, Antonio Bernard, 34, 11/27 time not listed Discharging Firearms in the city
11/28/20
Cannon, Wesley Pernell, 22, 11/28 02:17 DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object
11/29
Mann, Shanita Shantae, 31, 11/29 21:08, Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Shelley, Jeffery, 39, 11/29 13:33 Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Thomas, Dominique Marie, 30, 11/29 05:24 Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/Driving without license on person/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over
Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 24, 11/29 16:35 Disorderly Conduct
Tyson, Shamari Dashay, 20, 11/29 01:38 DUI-Driving under the influence of Alcohol under the age of 21
11/30
Sheffield, Dezandria T, 45, 11/30 00:14 Theft by Shoplifitng
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 11/24 to 11/30/2020
Adams, Clinton, 23, 11/25/2020 13:08 Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony) / Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
Coy, Joshua Allen, 40, 11/28/2020 21:21 Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct
Davis, Charlie Lee, 62, 11/26/2020 18:09 Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Hold for Investigations
Diaz, Rodolfo, 30, 11/25/2020 21:12 Driving while unlicensed/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under influence of drugs/alcohol
Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, 11/27/2020 20:01 Driving while unlicensed
McDuffie, Jeffery Pate, 46, 11/27/2020 14:41 Criminal Trespass
Morgan, Kendra Larissa, 41, 11/28/2020 4:41 DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Toms, Christopher, 40, 11/25/2020 20:10 Tag Light Required
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office incident reports from 11/24 to 11/30/2020
11/24
1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food Burglary
South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
GA Highway 377 at Thommy Hooks Rd. Traffic Stop
GA Highway 408 at Thomas Mill Road Traffic Stop
McLittle Bridge Road at US Highway 19 South Traffic Stop
US Highway 19 at McLittle Bridge Road Traffic Stop
624 Talent Store Road Animal Complaint
Forsyth Street at Jackson St. Danfair Express Traffic Stop
Lamar St. at Dudley St. Traffic Stop
389 Small Piece Rd. Civil Matter
140 Williams Rd. Assist Another Agency
GA Highway 27 East at MP 25 Traffic Stop/Speeding
127 Jasmine Dr. Domestic Disturbance
0 Highway 280 Mile Marker 21 Traffic Stop
111 Swisher Road Burglary
114 Grover Place Rd. Criminal Trespass
146 Briarwood Circle Domestic Disturbance
1861 Highway 280 West Accident Involving Deer
11/25
328 Old Andersonville Rd. Suspicious Person
153 Sixth St. Suspicious Person
O Ashley Rd. to Sylvan Dr. Illegal Dumping
O Mask Road at New Jerusalem Church Abandoned Vehicle
3526 Lee St. Accident Involving Deer
3752 Lee St. Abandoned Vehicle
999 Old Andersonville Rd. Alarm Activation
402 Old Plains Highway Alarm Activation
108 Tulip Dr. Information for Officer
0 Highway 49S and Harper Subdivision Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
192 Mockingbird Dr. Theft
119 Rainbow Terrace Person Shot
900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608 Domestic Disturbance
0 Prince St. and Lamar St. Traffic Stop
0 Packing House Road and Woodland Acres Speeding/Reckless Driving
153 Sixth St. Suspicious Person
328 Old Andersonville Rd. Suspicious Person
11/26
1994 Highway 308 Alarm Activation
0 Telephone Information for Officer
137 Indian Road Alarm Activation
0 Pryor at Buck Nelson Traffic Accident
0 Hwy 30W at MM2 Livestock in Road
2124 Highway 280W Welfare Check
0 Hwy 27 at E MM 27 Suspicious Person
0 Tulip Dr. and Jasmine Dr. Shots Fired
US Highway 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd. Traffic Stop
984 GA Highway 118 Alarm Activation
Shiloh Rd, and US Highway 19 Accident Involving Deer
192 Burma Rd. Welfare Check
3018 Roney St. Unsecured Door
Horseshoe Circle Shots Fired
356 Highway 280 Domestic Disturbance
118 Briar Patch Circle Domestic Disturbance
110B Iris Dr. Trouble Unknown
974 Highway 118 Alarm Activation
11/27
210 Youngs Mill Road Criminal Trespass
South Georgia Tech Parkway and Lacrosse Road Assisting Motorist
McMath Mill Rd. near Odum Road Accident Report
118 Briar Patch Circle Suspicious Person
Arlington Dr. and US Highway 280 East Traffic Stop
158 Sixth St. Suspicious Person
11/28
318 W. Lamar at Monroe’s Hot Dogs Entering Auto
128 Swisher Road Traffic Accident
0 Highway 280 E @ MM 19 Accident Involving Deer
Shiloh Road at US Highway 19 North Traffic Stop
US Highway 280 E at Pryor Road Traffic Stop/Speeding
247 GA Highway 49 South Lot D Suspicious Vehicle
181 McLittle Bridge Rd. Accident Involving Deer
Pryor Rd. Livestock in Road
245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
109 Old Dawson Road Lot B Domestic Disturbance
GA Highway 30 West near Peachtree St. Abandoned Vehicle
11/29
402 Old Plains Highway Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home Alarm Activation
311 South Bond St. Domestic Disturbance
0 Highway 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd. Deer Accident Report
280 East Information for Officer
247 Highway 49 South Lot R Domestic Disturbance
528 Tallent Store Burglary – First Degree (Felony)
0 Highway 195 @ Middle River Rd. Accident Involving Deer
GA Highway 27 E at Mile Marker 20 Livestock in Road
US Highway 280 and Mile Marker 22 Assisting Motorist
Hooks Mill Road near Head Road Livestock in Road
11/30
518 US Highway 280 West Suspicious Person
McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Raod
401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club Alarm Activation
