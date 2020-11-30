Area Beat Report 11/24 to 11/30

Americus PD Incident Reports 11/24 to 11/30

11/24

211 Ashby Street Domestic Dispute

119 E. Glessner St. Recovered Stolen Property

329 W. Lamar St. at the 1800 Mexican Restaurant Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

1310 E. Lamar St. (McDonald’s) Custody Dispute

310 Harvey Ln. Deceased Person

Lee St. at E. Lester St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop

1101 Crawford St. Circle K Criminal Trespass Report

101 W. Jefferson St. at Wok-N-Wings Damage to Property

1702 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Quick Stop Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor

1605 E. Lamar St. Rape

1554 E. Forsyth St. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree

107 E. Lester St. Criminal Trespass

124 E. Lester St. Criminal Trespass / Discharge of Fire Arms on or near public property

1609 E. Lamar St. at Hampton Inn Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle

300 E. Lester St. Miscellaneous Report

11/25

1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart) Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass

108 Hanson Dr. Harassing Communications

1480 E. Forsyth St. at Dollar Tree Theft by Lost/Mislaid Property

North Lee St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop

137 W. Lester St. Murder

11/26

East Lamar St. Possession of Marijuana or Drugs / No Break Lights or working turn signals

1516 E. Lee St. at Food Mart Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony

140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 203 Domestic Dispute

310 Forrest St. Domestic Dispute

101B Bush Circle Miscellaneous Report

720 N. Lee St. Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Criminal Trespass

1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. Miscellaneous Report

11/27

105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O Stalking

256C Lonnie Lane at East Oak Apartments Suspicious Incident

Railroad St. at Mayo St. Warrant Executed/Discharging Firearms in the city

2020 Burke St. Domestic Dispute

103B Bush Circle Domestic Dispute

116 Town Creek Circle Restraint of Dogs

63A Masonic St. Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)

204 Sharon Circle Suspicious Incident

905 Adderton St. Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)

1533 S. Lee St. Circle K Theft by Shoplifting

1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart) Domestic Dispute (verbal altercation)

11/28/20

1313 South Lee St. DUI / Failure to Maintain Lane / Failure to Notify Owner upon striking owner’s property

130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 104 Meadowbrook Village Suspicious Incident

613 Lewis Lowe Drug Activity

105 Country Club Dr. Apt. O Suspicious Incident – Burglary

805 Adderton St. Dollar General Harassing Communications

MLK Jr. Blvd. at Hawkins St. Driving while license suspended

1430 Jones Ln. Domestic Dispute

Knollwood Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits

11/29

Taylor @ Jones Dr. Discharging Firearms in city limits

Bivins St. Discharging Firearms in city limits

Rees St. @ Felder St. Rees Park DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object

East Glessner St. Discharging Firearms in city limits

Mayo St. Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over/Driving without license on person

403B Lakeworth Ct.. Damage to Property

915 Davenport St. Terroristic Threats and Acts

110 Knollwood Dr., Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek Domestic Dispute/Criminal Trespass

109 Sun Valley Dr. Domestic Dispute

329 W. Lamar St. Disorderly Conduct

1206-J Crawford St. Pizza Hut Miscellaneous Report

Tabby Lane/Maxwell Driving while license suspended/Domestic Dispute

124 Belinda Circle Domestic Dispute

105 South Dudley at Southwestern Circle Probation/Burglary – Second Degree (Felony)

607 Leila Way Burglary (1st Degree)

11/30

Jackson St. Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop

111 Muckalee Ct. Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

AMERICUS PD Arrest Summary for 11/24 to 11/30

11/24

Cladd, Justin Donte, 25, 11/24 9:02 a.m. Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree

Cladd, Veronda Lynn, 49, 11/24 11:49 Battery

Hunter, Johnnie Lee, 63, 11/24 01:30 Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor

11/25

Morales-Lopez, Ulises Alejandro, 18, 11/25 07:41 Theft by Shoplifting / Criminal Trespass

11/26

Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 12:00 Simple Battery – Family Violence

Barthell, Hakeem Deon, 25, 11/26 11:42 Possession of MISD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object

Josey, Clarence, 64, 11/26 22:13 Cruelty to Children-Third Degree-Allow Child to witness forcible felony/Battery/Family Violence/Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass

11/27

Welborn, Antonio Bernard, 34, 11/27 time not listed Discharging Firearms in the city

11/28/20

Cannon, Wesley Pernell, 22, 11/28 02:17 DUI/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking a fixed object

11/29

Mann, Shanita Shantae, 31, 11/29 21:08, Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Shelley, Jeffery, 39, 11/29 13:33 Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor

Thomas, Dominique Marie, 30, 11/29 05:24 Failure to obey traffic control device/Improper Backing/Driving without license on person/DUI – Alcohol 0.08 GM or more, 21 or over

Tullis, Chelsea Janay, 24, 11/29 16:35 Disorderly Conduct

Tyson, Shamari Dashay, 20, 11/29 01:38 DUI-Driving under the influence of Alcohol under the age of 21

11/30

Sheffield, Dezandria T, 45, 11/30 00:14 Theft by Shoplifitng

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Summary 11/24 to 11/30/2020

Adams, Clinton, 23, 11/25/2020 13:08 Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony) / Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

Coy, Joshua Allen, 40, 11/28/2020 21:21 Criminal Trespass/Disorderly Conduct

Davis, Charlie Lee, 62, 11/26/2020 18:09 Felony Murder/Aggravated Assault/Hold for Investigations

Diaz, Rodolfo, 30, 11/25/2020 21:12 Driving while unlicensed/Possession of Open Alcohol Container/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving under influence of drugs/alcohol

Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, 11/27/2020 20:01 Driving while unlicensed

McDuffie, Jeffery Pate, 46, 11/27/2020 14:41 Criminal Trespass

Morgan, Kendra Larissa, 41, 11/28/2020 4:41 DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Toms, Christopher, 40, 11/25/2020 20:10 Tag Light Required

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office incident reports from 11/24 to 11/30/2020

11/24

1409 Felder St. at Double DS Fast Food Burglary

South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation

GA Highway 377 at Thommy Hooks Rd. Traffic Stop

GA Highway 408 at Thomas Mill Road Traffic Stop

McLittle Bridge Road at US Highway 19 South Traffic Stop

US Highway 19 at McLittle Bridge Road Traffic Stop

624 Talent Store Road Animal Complaint

Forsyth Street at Jackson St. Danfair Express Traffic Stop

Lamar St. at Dudley St. Traffic Stop

389 Small Piece Rd. Civil Matter

140 Williams Rd. Assist Another Agency

GA Highway 27 East at MP 25 Traffic Stop/Speeding

127 Jasmine Dr. Domestic Disturbance

0 Highway 280 Mile Marker 21 Traffic Stop

111 Swisher Road Burglary

114 Grover Place Rd. Criminal Trespass

146 Briarwood Circle Domestic Disturbance

1861 Highway 280 West Accident Involving Deer

11/25

328 Old Andersonville Rd. Suspicious Person

153 Sixth St. Suspicious Person

O Ashley Rd. to Sylvan Dr. Illegal Dumping

O Mask Road at New Jerusalem Church Abandoned Vehicle

3526 Lee St. Accident Involving Deer

3752 Lee St. Abandoned Vehicle

999 Old Andersonville Rd. Alarm Activation

402 Old Plains Highway Alarm Activation

108 Tulip Dr. Information for Officer

0 Highway 49S and Harper Subdivision Discharge of Firearms on or near public property

192 Mockingbird Dr. Theft

119 Rainbow Terrace Person Shot

900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 608 Domestic Disturbance

0 Prince St. and Lamar St. Traffic Stop

0 Packing House Road and Woodland Acres Speeding/Reckless Driving

153 Sixth St. Suspicious Person

328 Old Andersonville Rd. Suspicious Person

11/26

1994 Highway 308 Alarm Activation

0 Telephone Information for Officer

137 Indian Road Alarm Activation

0 Pryor at Buck Nelson Traffic Accident

0 Hwy 30W at MM2 Livestock in Road

2124 Highway 280W Welfare Check

0 Hwy 27 at E MM 27 Suspicious Person

0 Tulip Dr. and Jasmine Dr. Shots Fired

US Highway 19 South near McLittle Bridge Rd. Traffic Stop

984 GA Highway 118 Alarm Activation

Shiloh Rd, and US Highway 19 Accident Involving Deer

192 Burma Rd. Welfare Check

3018 Roney St. Unsecured Door

Horseshoe Circle Shots Fired

356 Highway 280 Domestic Disturbance

118 Briar Patch Circle Domestic Disturbance

110B Iris Dr. Trouble Unknown

974 Highway 118 Alarm Activation

11/27

210 Youngs Mill Road Criminal Trespass

South Georgia Tech Parkway and Lacrosse Road Assisting Motorist

McMath Mill Rd. near Odum Road Accident Report

118 Briar Patch Circle Suspicious Person

Arlington Dr. and US Highway 280 East Traffic Stop

158 Sixth St. Suspicious Person

11/28

318 W. Lamar at Monroe’s Hot Dogs Entering Auto

128 Swisher Road Traffic Accident

0 Highway 280 E @ MM 19 Accident Involving Deer

Shiloh Road at US Highway 19 North Traffic Stop

US Highway 280 E at Pryor Road Traffic Stop/Speeding

247 GA Highway 49 South Lot D Suspicious Vehicle

181 McLittle Bridge Rd. Accident Involving Deer

Pryor Rd. Livestock in Road

245 Shiloh Rd. Lot A Domestic Disturbance/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass

109 Old Dawson Road Lot B Domestic Disturbance

GA Highway 30 West near Peachtree St. Abandoned Vehicle

11/29

402 Old Plains Highway Jimmy Carter Boyhood Home Alarm Activation

311 South Bond St. Domestic Disturbance

0 Highway 19 South and McLittle Bridge Rd. Deer Accident Report

280 East Information for Officer

247 Highway 49 South Lot R Domestic Disturbance

528 Tallent Store Burglary – First Degree (Felony)

0 Highway 195 @ Middle River Rd. Accident Involving Deer

GA Highway 27 E at Mile Marker 20 Livestock in Road

US Highway 280 and Mile Marker 22 Assisting Motorist

Hooks Mill Road near Head Road Livestock in Road

11/30

518 US Highway 280 West Suspicious Person

McLittle Bridge Road at Bridge Roadway Blocked/Tree in the Raod

401 Wayman St. Boys and Girls Club Alarm Activation