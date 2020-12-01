December 1, 2020

Area Beat Report for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Americus PD Incident Summary for 11/30 to 12/1/2020

 

11/30

 

  • North Jackson St.: Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle/Criminal Trespass
  • 119 W. Church St.: Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. (Walmart): Theft by Shoplifting
  • 111 Sun Valley Dr. Apt. 17: Entering Automobile or other Motor Vehicle
  • 1130 Felder St. Apt. F12 Lexington Place: Criminal Trespass
  • 111 Muckalee Ct.: Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony
  • 218 Griffin Lane: Damage to Property
  • 206 Rees St.: Damage to Property

 

12/1

 

  • Americus: Miscellaneous Report

 

Americus PD Arrest Report

 

  • Brown, Michelle Renee, 42, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting
  • Nobles, Bobby Arlene, 44, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting
  • Offord, Cornelius, 18, 11/30/2020: Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony
  • Sheffield, Dezandria, 45, 11/30/2020: Theft by Shoplifting

 

