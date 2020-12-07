Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/4 to 12/7/2020
12/4/2020
- Avila-Padron, Adeladio, 42, 12/4/2020, Failure to Yield Right of Way to Vehicle
- Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, (Time Served), 12/4, 2020, Drug Court Follow-Up
- Johnson, Ronald Kenneth, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Theft by Conversion – Felony, Theft By Taking – Felony, Probation Violation (When Probation Terms are Altered) for finger printable Charge – Felony
- King, Kent Cordell, 36, (In Jail), 12/5/2020, Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Sherman, Carlos Santiago, 44, (Bonded Out), 12/4/2020, Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge – Felony
- Thomas, Arthur Bernard, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Stalking/Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 12/4 to 12/7
12/4/2020
- GA Highway 30 West near Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Pecan St. at Sunset Park, Suspicious Vehicle
- 157 Recnecker Rd., Information for Officer
- GA Highway 3 South at Albany Annex Road, Accident Report
- North MLK at Adderton, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- GA Highway 27 West at New Point Church Rd., Traffic Stop
- 119 South Lee St, at Americus Police Department, Accident Involving Deer
- Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop
- Thomas Dr. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
- Georgia Highway 30 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop
- Elm Avenue at Glessner St., Traffic Stop
- 0 Wood Valley Dr., Subject was arrested for theft – Kenneth Johnson
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Accident Report
- 255 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Person
- 0 Sun Valley Dr., Traffic Stop
- 315 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 127 Crumpton Drive, Theft
- 245 Shiloh Rd., Suspicious Person
- 0 North MLK Viaduct, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements, Marijuana Possession of less than 1 oz.
- 0 Highway 19 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Accident Report
12/5/2020
- GA Highway 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop
- 0 Highway 49 at Round About, Speeding
- 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 34, Civil Disturbance
- 0 280 East Parkers Crossing, Accident involving Deer
- GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop
- 0 Hooksmill Rd. at Indian Rd., Suspicious Person
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Not having license on person
- Forsyth St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 0 Highway 49 North about Moco Ent, Traffic Stop/Expired Drivers License and Expired Registration
- 195 Lexington Circle, Civil Disturbance
- 0 Church St. and International Habitat Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/Driving while license is suspended or revoked
- 100 Pecan Terrace, Suspicious Person
- 0 Rainbow at Sunset Park, Traffic Stop
- 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
- 0 27 East and Round About, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration or Title
- District Line Raod at Middle River Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding and expired license plate
- 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
- Southerfield Rd. near Horton Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane/Attempting to elude police
- Graystone Dr. at Mask Rd., Suspicious Person
- 172 Lacross Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Highway 30 at MM 11, Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 22, Traffic Stop
12/6/2020
- 0 19 South at MM 4, Traffic Stop/Impeding flow of traffic
- GA Highway 30 East at Huntington Rd.
- 1010 Easy St., Suicide Threat
- 121 East Wilson St. Apt. 23B, Entering Auto
- 900 Southwest Tern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
- 288 North Springs Creek Circle, Civil Matter/Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Southerfield Rd. at Horton Pure Station, Traffic Stop/Suspended or expired registration/no license on person
- 200 block of North Spring Creek Circle, Prohibition on Parking Heavy Vehicles
- Astro Club, Domestic Disturbance
- Ashby St. at Pine St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Breaklight
- 288 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/woman held against her will
- 0 Lee St. near College St., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 288 N. Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/kidnapping/Battery/False Imprisonment/Cruelty to Children
- 0 Highway 195 @ MM 8. Deer Accident Report
- 260 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance
12/7/2020
- Mary Blount Dr. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
- Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Stop Sign Violation
- 129 Bailey Rd., Suspicious Person
