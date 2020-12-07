December 7, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/4 to 12/7/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:48 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/4 to 12/7/2020

12/4/2020

  • Avila-Padron, Adeladio, 42, 12/4/2020, Failure to Yield Right of Way to Vehicle
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard, 29, (Time Served), 12/4, 2020, Drug Court Follow-Up
  • Johnson, Ronald Kenneth, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Theft by Conversion – Felony, Theft By Taking – Felony, Probation Violation (When Probation Terms are Altered) for finger printable Charge – Felony
  • King, Kent Cordell, 36, (In Jail), 12/5/2020, Failure to Maintain Lane/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Sherman, Carlos Santiago, 44, (Bonded Out), 12/4/2020, Failure to Appear for Finger Printable Charge – Felony
  • Thomas, Arthur Bernard, 42, (In Jail), 12/4/2020, Stalking/Family Violence

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 12/4 to 12/7

12/4/2020

  • GA Highway 30 West near Youngs Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Pecan St. at Sunset Park, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 157 Recnecker Rd., Information for Officer
  • GA Highway 3 South at Albany Annex Road, Accident Report
  • North MLK at Adderton, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
  • GA Highway 27 West at New Point Church Rd., Traffic Stop
  • 119 South Lee St, at Americus Police Department, Accident Involving Deer
  • Lamar St. at Dudley St., Traffic Stop
  • Thomas Dr. at Felder St., Traffic Stop
  • Georgia Highway 30 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop
  • Elm Avenue at Glessner St., Traffic Stop
  • 0 Wood Valley Dr., Subject was arrested for theft – Kenneth Johnson
  • North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Forsyth St., Accident Report
  • 255 Memorial Mile, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Sun Valley Dr., Traffic Stop
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Crumpton Drive, Theft
  • 245 Shiloh Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 0 North MLK Viaduct, Traffic Stop/Headlight requirements, Marijuana Possession of less than 1 oz.
  • 0 Highway 19 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Accident Report

12/5/2020

  • GA Highway 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Highway 49 at Round About, Speeding
  • 321 Lacross Rd. Lot 34, Civil Disturbance
  • 0 280 East Parkers Crossing, Accident involving Deer
  • GA Highway 3 North at MM 16, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd. at Indian Rd., Suspicious Person
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign/Not having license on person
  • Forsyth St. at Tripp St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Highway 49 North about Moco Ent, Traffic Stop/Expired Drivers License and Expired Registration
  • 195 Lexington Circle, Civil Disturbance
  • 0 Church St. and International Habitat Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/Driving while license is suspended or revoked
  • 100 Pecan Terrace, Suspicious Person
  • 0 Rainbow at Sunset Park, Traffic Stop
  • 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
  • 0 27 East and Round About, Traffic Stop/Expired Registration or Title
  • District Line Raod at Middle River Road, Traffic Stop/Speeding and expired license plate
  • 0 Sunset at Rainbow, Traffic Stop
  • Southerfield Rd. near Horton Rd., Traffic Stop/Failure to Maintain Lane/Attempting to elude police
  • Graystone Dr. at Mask Rd., Suspicious Person
  • 172 Lacross Rd., Suspicious Person
  • GA Highway 30 at MM 11, Livestock in Road
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 22, Traffic Stop

12/6/2020

  • 0 19 South at MM 4, Traffic Stop/Impeding flow of traffic
  • GA Highway 30 East at Huntington Rd.
  • 1010 Easy St., Suicide Threat
  • 121 East Wilson St. Apt. 23B, Entering Auto
  • 900 Southwest Tern Circle, Violation of Handicap Parking
  • 288 North Springs Creek Circle, Civil Matter/Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 Southerfield Rd. at Horton Pure Station, Traffic Stop/Suspended or expired registration/no license on person
  • 200 block of North Spring Creek Circle, Prohibition on Parking Heavy Vehicles
  • Astro Club, Domestic Disturbance
  • Ashby St. at Pine St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Breaklight
  • 288 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/woman held against her will
  • 0 Lee St. near College St., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 288 N. Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance/kidnapping/Battery/False Imprisonment/Cruelty to Children
  • 0 Highway 195 @ MM 8. Deer Accident Report
  • 260 Spring Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance

12/7/2020

  • Mary Blount Dr. at Roney St., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
  • Rainbow Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Stop Sign Violation
  • 129 Bailey Rd., Suspicious Person

 

 

 

 

