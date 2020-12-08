December 8, 2020

  45°

Area Beat Report 12/7 to 12/8

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/7 to 12/8

12/7

  • 325-A Winn St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 103 Eastview Circle Apt. F, Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
  • 1120 North Jackson St., Theft by Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 105 Linne St. Apt. B, Domestic Dispute
  • 236 Wanda Way Apt. B, Battery – 1st Offense
  • 101 Prince St. Food Lion, Domestic Dispute
  • 100 Mill Creek Rd., Distribution of Material Depicting Nudity
  • 1005 Douglas Circle, Miscellaneous Report – Suspected Burglary in Progress
  • 540 Tripp St. Pepo’s Food Mart, Simple Battery
  • 214 McCoy St., Domestic Dispute
  • 63A Masonic St., Miscellaneous Report – Possible Burglary
  • 236 Wanda Way Apt. B, Battery – Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree)

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary for 12/7

12/7

  • Lockhart, Charlie, 57, 12/7/2020 11:09 a.m. Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • McCoy, Cordarieus, 30, 12/7/2020 10:37 a.m. Criminal Trespass – Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • Robbins, Emir Noble, 50, 12/7/2020 2:47 p.m. Battery – 1st offense

 

 

 

 

 

