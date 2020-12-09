Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/8 to 12/9/2020
- Brooks, Shawanna Michelle, 36, 12/8/2020 11:22 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
- Smith, James Arthur, 24, 12/8/2020 11:38 a.m. Possession of Firearm or Knife while attempting to commit certain felonies / Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
- Williamson, Adrian La’Marcus, 25, 12/8/2020 11:36 a.m. Theft by Shoplifting
AMERICUS PD Media Summary of Incidents 12/8 to 12/9/2020
12/8/2020
- 1204 South MLK Three Square Diner, Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
- 1310 North Jackson St., Damage to Property
- 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 111 A Bush Circle, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- Ashby Street, Lost / Mislaid Property
- 908 Angus Dr., Warrant Served / Marijuana Purchase / Possession
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
12/9/2020
- 111 Hosanna Circle Easter Morning Subdivision, Mental Health Transport
- 101 GA Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto / Car Break-in
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Narrative 12/8/2020
- US Highway 280 East at MM 24, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Highway 3 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Traffic Stop / Failure to Obey Police Officer
- 0 Highway 19 and 308, Accident Involving Deer
- North Jackson St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop / Break light violation /Stop sign violation / Not obtaining new license within 60 days of address change
- 806 Ridge St., Suicide Attempt / Assist another agency
- GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Report
- Southerfield Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway Career Avenue, Traffic Stop / Expired Registration
- 138 Jasmine Dr., 911 Hangup
- South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop
- Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 9, Accident Involving Deer
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
- 118 Briarpatch Circle, Burglary
- 128 Rainbow Terrace, Unconscious Adult Man / Assist another agency
12/9/2020
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Criminal Interference with Government
- 0 Winn St. @ McCoy St. 149 Crisp Dr., Damage to Property
- 0 GA Highway 27 E @ Highway 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 27 E Past 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 49 @ MM 22, Traffic Stop / Speeding / Expired or No Registration or Title
