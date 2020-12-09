December 9, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/8 to 12/9/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/8 to 12/9/2020

  • Brooks, Shawanna Michelle, 36, 12/8/2020 11:22 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
  • Smith, James Arthur, 24, 12/8/2020 11:38 a.m. Possession of Firearm or Knife while attempting to commit certain felonies / Criminal Damage to Property – Second Degree / Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon or First Offender
  • Williamson, Adrian La’Marcus, 25, 12/8/2020 11:36 a.m. Theft by Shoplifting

 

AMERICUS PD Media Summary of Incidents 12/8 to 12/9/2020

12/8/2020

  • 1204 South MLK Three Square Diner, Financial Transaction / Card Fraud
  • 1310 North Jackson St., Damage to Property
  • 303 Horton Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 111 A Bush Circle, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Ashby Street, Lost / Mislaid Property
  • 908 Angus Dr., Warrant Served / Marijuana Purchase / Possession
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting

12/9/2020

  • 111 Hosanna Circle Easter Morning Subdivision, Mental Health Transport
  • 101 GA Highway 27 East Americus Times-Recorder, Entering Auto / Car Break-in

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Incident Narrative 12/8/2020

  • US Highway 280 East at MM 24, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Highway 3 at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Traffic Stop / Failure to Obey Police Officer
  • 0 Highway 19 and 308, Accident Involving Deer
  • North Jackson St. at Rucker St., Traffic Stop / Break light violation /Stop sign violation / Not obtaining new license within 60 days of address change
  • 806 Ridge St., Suicide Attempt / Assist another agency
  • GA Hwy 3 at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Report
  • Southerfield Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway Career Avenue, Traffic Stop / Expired Registration
  • 138 Jasmine Dr., 911 Hangup
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop
  • Lamar Rd. at Mile Post 9, Accident Involving Deer
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop / Seat Belt Violation
  • 118 Briarpatch Circle, Burglary
  • 128 Rainbow Terrace, Unconscious Adult Man / Assist another agency

12/9/2020

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC, Criminal Interference with Government
  • 0 Winn St. @ McCoy St. 149 Crisp Dr., Damage to Property
  • 0 GA Highway 27 E @ Highway 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 27 E Past 195, Traffic Stop / Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 49 @ MM 22, Traffic Stop / Speeding / Expired or No Registration or Title

 

 

 

 

 

