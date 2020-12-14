Raiders’ stout defense in second half leads to win at Lee-Scott Academy

From Staff Reports

AUBURN, AL – It has been said that defense wins championships. In the case of the Southland Academy Raider basketball team (SAR), it was indeed a crucial factor. During the third quarter of their game against Lee-Scott Academy (LSA), the Raiders held the Warriors to just five points in the quarter on their way to a hard-fought 46-40 win on Saturday, December 12, at LSA in Auburn, AL.

SAR guard Max Foster led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points and Carmelo Volley posted a double double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Nathan Duke also came up big for the Raiders, as he was able to knock down some important free throws down the stretch.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 3-1 on the season, while LSA drops to 1-4.

Up next for SAR is a non-region contest at home against John Milledge Academy on Monday, December 21. The start time of the game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.