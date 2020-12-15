South Georgia Technical College campuses to close Dec. 21 for holidays and Spring Semester registration delayed until Jan. 11

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) will close its campuses and adult education sites for the holidays from Monday, December 21 through Friday, December 25. The college is also delaying Spring Semester registration until Monday, January 11 and the start of Spring Semester until Wednesday, January 13 due to COVID-19 health concerns and precautions.

“Covid-19 related cases have continued to climb across the country since the Thanksgiving Holiday break and in an abundance of caution for faculty, staff, and students, we have decided to delay Spring Semester registration and the start of the January 2021 semester by one week,” said South Georgia Technical College Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “That will give us at least 10 days between the New Year’s Eve celebrations and registration, which may help slow the spread of the coronavirus at the beginning of the new year. Adjustments to the college calendar will be made as needed utilizing Spring Break week, March 1-5.”

For the period of December 28 through January 8, the majority of the SGTC administrators, faculty, and staff will be working remotely. “We believe delaying Spring Semester registration and the start of Spring Semester by one week is in the best interest of our community, employees, and students. The health and safety of everyone concerned is of upmost importance,” explained President Watford.

“South Georgia Technical College employees will continue to work with their supervisors to receive information about telework assignments during this transition time,” said Dr. Watford. “Essential operational employees including campus safety, maintenance and others are allowed to continue to report to campus utilizing COVID-19 safe practices.”

SGTC will host Spring Semester registration in-person on Monday, January 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Hicks Hall on the Americus campus and on the Crisp County Center Campus in Cordele. Individuals are encouraged to apply on-line at https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/how-to-apply/ and complete the online orientation prior to registration. Here is the link for new student orientation: https://www.southgatech.edu/admissions/new-student-orientation/. There are no testing requirements for spring semester 2021.

A complete listing of courses available for the South Georgia Technical College Spring Semester can be found on the SGTC website at: https://www.southgatech.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Flight-Plan-Spring-2021.pdf.

Many of SGTC’s core classes as well as typical lecture type classes will be offered online Spring Semester. Traditional hands-on type classes and labs will be offered in-person based on accepted COVID-19 practices utilizing social distancing measures, additional cleaning, and personal protective equipment.

Additional information as it becomes available will be shared on the SGTC website, email, and social media accounts. Students can also direct questions to the sgtc411@southgatech.edu email address.

In this situation, as with any other virus such as influenza, prevention is a key strategy. Take precautions or measures to protect yourself and prevent the spread to others. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are: