December 17, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/15 to 12/17/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:54 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/15 to 12/16/2020

  • Adams, Stephen Boyd, 38 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 2:26 p.m. USMS
  • Holt, Larry, 32 (In Jail), 12/15/2020 6:30 p.m. Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 12/15 to 12/17

12/15

  • GA Hwy 49 South at Mile Marker 12, Traffic Stop/headlight and tail light out
  • GA Highway 3 North at Shiloh Rd., Accident Report
  • 0 GA Highway 49 at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Southland Rd. at Southland Subdivision, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 279 Old Plains Highway, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA 49 N at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 158 Old Stage Rd., Welfare Check
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Racing/Drag Racing
  • GA Hwy 27 West at GA Hwy 3 South, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 177 Rebbel Rd., Information for Officer
  • 236 North Springs Creek Circle, Damage to Property/Civil Matter
  • Lamar Rd. at GA Hwy 30 E, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 GA Hwy 228 at Schley County/Sumter County Line, Traffic Stop
  • 285 GA Hwy 49 North, Criminal Trespass
  • 0 GA Hwy 280 East about Tommy Smith Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 Forsyth St. about Rite Aid Plaza, Traffic Stop/broken tail light/expired registration/window tint violation
  • 425 3 Bridges Rd., `Domestic Disturbance
  • 127 Aster Dr., Suicide Threat
  • 418 Salters Mill Rd., Suspicious Person

12/16

  • 125 Moon St. Lot C, Burglary
  • 551 GA Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Hwy 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Assist Motorist
  • US Highway 280 at Mile Post 29, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Luke St. at railroad crossing and US Hwy 280 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to stop at Stop Sign
  • Desots Seed Farm Rd. Cell Phone, Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 27 about Sylvan Place, Accident Involving Deer
  • McLittle Bridge Road near the bridge, Assist Motorist
  • South Oglethorpe St. at Ellaville St., Assist Motorist
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508, Domestic Disturbance
  • 116 GA Highway 30 West at Legion Highway 30, Unsecured Door
  • 425 Mad Dog Rd. Lot A, Alarm Activation
  • 143 Sylvan Dr., Domestic Disturbance

12/17

  • 1944 Brady Road, Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/16

12/16

  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 607 Leila Way, Civil Matter
  • 400 Rees St. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Recovered Stolen Property
  • 701 Jackson Avenue, Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1204 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Kangaroo Express, Criminal Trespass
  • 209 Railroad St., Domestic Dispute/Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • 211 Smith St., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1113 North Lee St., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1804 Rose Avenue, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property/Felony

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/16/2020

 

  • Loyless, Crystal, 36, 12/16/2020 4:38 p.m. Theft by Shoplifting
  • Nimmons, Durante Pierre, 28, 12/16/2020 10:20 a.m. Financial Transaction/Theft and Fraud

 

 

