Area Beat Report for 12/17/2020
Americus PD Incident Summary 12/17/2020
12/17
- 125 W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hotel, Miscellaneous Report
- 116 Lynnview Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1015 E. Furlow St., Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St., Disorderly Conduct/Fight
- 119 S. Lee St., Forgery/4th Degree
- 307 B Bessie Mays Circle, Hit and Run Accident
- 802 Ashby Street at Eastview Cemetery, Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar at GA Highway 27 East, Traffic Stop/Failure to Yield While Turning Left/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza, Suspicious Incident
- 1134 Elm Avenue Apt. 6F, Damage to Property/Burglary
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/17/2020
12/17
- Colbert, Kelby Defel, 34, 12/17/2020 7:33 p.m., First Degree Burglary – Felony
- Maddox, Devyn Mercedes, 34, 12/17/2020 7:47 p.m., Failure to Yield While Turning Left/Driving with Suspended or Revoked License – Misdemeanor
