December 23, 2020

  • 59°

Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Report 12/18 to 12/23

12/17

  • 125 W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hoter, Miscellaneous Report
  • 116 Lynnview Circle, Criminal Trespass
  • 1015 E. Furlow St., Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Disorderly Conduct
  • 307 Bessie Maye Circle, Hit and Run/Driver failed to stop
  • 802 Ashby St., at Eastview Cemetery, Miscellaneous Report
  • East Lamar St. at GA Highway 27 East, Failure to Yield while turning left/Driving while license suspeneded or revoked
  • 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza, Suspicious Incident
  • 1134 Elm Avenue Apt. 6F, Damage to Property

12/18

  • Patterson Street, Criminal Trespass
  • 218 Hudson Street, Aggravated Stalking
  • 406 Tripp St. at Southern Harvest, Failure to notify owner upon stalking
  • Mayo St. and Oglethorpe Avenue, Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to Stop
  • Bozeman Circle @ Mary Blount Dr., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
  • 908 Ashby St., Aggravated Assault
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Domestic Dispute

12/19

  • 111 Magnolia Court Apt. C at Magnolia Village, Domestic Dispute
  • 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek, Criminal Trespass/Non-compliance
  • E. Furlow St. at Bush Circle, Suspicious Incident
  • East Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device required-first offense/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 602 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 114, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1121 Harrold Avenue, Criminal Trespass to Property – 2nd Degree/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a Felony
  • 518 Hartman St., Missing Person
  • 202 Burke St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • South Hampton Street, Robbery
  • 603A Tripp St., Domestic Dispute
  • East Forsyth at Hudson St., Traffic Stop (Non-Alcohol related)

12/20

  • South Jackson St. at West College St., Traffic Stop/DUI/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or crossing
  • 1208 Crawford St and 804 Adderton St Harveys, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1711 East Lamr St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
  • Mayo St., Damage to Property
  • 120 Andrews Dr., Accident Involving a deer
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
  • 211 C Murphy Mill Rd., Suspicious Incident
  • 606 North Lee St. Ent Custom Tire, Contraband/Tag Registration Requirements
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General, Miscellaneous Report

12/21

  • 808A Fulton St., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 316 W. College St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 104 Bill Cross St., Illegal Dumping
  • 529 Tripp St. at Jason’s Touchless Car Wash, Damage to Property
  • 736 Wheatley St., Domestic Dispute
  • 102 Brady Rd. Recreation Unlimited, Theft By Taking – Felony
  • 628 Felder St. Apt. 4, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Damage to Property
  • 711 Sunset Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree

12/22

  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 1605 E. Lamar St., Lost or Mislaid Property
  • 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Simple Battery
  • 720 Harris St. at Apt. 14, Miscellaneous Report
  • City Limits of Americus, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Identity Theft
  • 67A Cherokee St., Mental Health Transport
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Parking Lot, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 112 Springdale Dr., Death Investigation
  • 103A Country Club Dr., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 119 South Lee St., Child Molestation
  • 1134 Ridge St., Deposit Account Fraud/Bad Checks

 

Americus PD Arrest Summary 12/17 to 12/22

  • Colbert, Kelby Defel, 34, 12/17/2020 8:33 p.m., First Degree Burglary/Theft by taking motor vehicle
  • Maddox, Devyn Mercedes, 34, 12/17/2020 7:47 p.m., Failure to yield while turning left/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Twenty, Chavez Tremaine, 31, 12/18/2020 9:40 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Walker, Randy Reginald, 31, 12/19/2020 8:15 a.m., Hands Free Device Required – First Offense
  • Wilson, Michael, 28, 12/19/2020 10:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Mack, Kimble Hawkins, 39, 12/20/2020 4:34 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Taylor, Ashley Nichole, 26, 4:50 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes
  • Boyd, Raheem, 33, 12/22/2020 8:49 a.m., Simple Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports for 12/17 to 12/23/2020

  • Brown, Eddie Gaines (In Jail), 22, 12/17/2020 6:19 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Colbert, Kelby Defel (In Jail), 34, 12/17/2020 9:58 p.m., Burglary – First Degree Felony
  • Williams, Ja’Kelen Sharane, 21, 12/17/2020 2:14 p.m., Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree/Mandatory Education for Children ages 6 and 15
  • Hawkins, Kentrell Lejoh, 26 (Bonded Out), 12/18/2020 7:51 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense Misdemeanor)/Battery-Family Violence
  • Hutchison, Jasiri Adilifu-Hodari (In Jail), 20, 12/18/2020 3:57 p.m., USMS
  • Wilson, Michael Lee (In Jail), 28, 12/19/2020 10:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Colbert, Nikita Shanate (In Jail), 29, 12/20/2020 11:03 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports from 12/17 to 12/23/2020

12/17

  • 1944 Brady Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 0 US Highway 280 East, Assist Motorist
  • 114 Grover Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 300 North Bond St. at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, Alarm Activation
  • 124 Waterfront Dr., Assist Another Agency
  • 999 Old Andersonville Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at about Frankie Williams Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 375 Memorial Mile, Information for Officer
  • 122 Starlight Circle, Simple Battery
  • 618 E. Lamar St., Animal Complaint/Dog Bite
  • District Line Rd. and Upper River Rd., Accident with an Animal
  • 106 Oakridge Dr., Welfare Check
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. about the bridge, Accident Involving Deer
  • 122 Bobby Hines Rd., Assist Motorist
  • 281 Fox Stephens Rd., Animal Complaint
  • 453 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint/resident couldn’t find their dog
  • 125 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint

12/18

  • 236 E. Rock Hill Dr., Attempted Burglary
  • GA Highway 30 East at Brickyard Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 400 Block of GA Highway 30 East, Accident Involving Deer
  • 1200 Block of Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 602 Mask Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway and Martin Marietta, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 0 GA Highway 30 West at Young Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Highway 3 South at Renecker Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 641 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
  • 0 Highway 19 at MM 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 775 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
  • Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
  • Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop
  • 100 Stonebridge Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Battery/Family Violence
  • 0 Forsyth @ Jackson, Traffic Stop
  • 0 GA Highway 27 East at Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/Accident Involving a Deer

12/19

  • 296 Jury Clark Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 143 Arlington Dr., Animal Complaint
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot O, Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 900 Southwestern Circle, Violation for Handicapped Parking
  • 700 Block of Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
  • 357 Middle River Rd., Loud Music
  • GA Highway 195 North at Mile Marker 10, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device – 1st Offense
  • 146 Briarwood Circle, Civil Matter
  • GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Highway 3 at GA Highway 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 0 Highway 19 North at Shore Dr., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
  • 0 Industrial Blvd. near Railroad, Information for Officer
  • 245 A Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance

12/20

  • 1346 GA Highway 27 East, 911 Hang Up
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23
  • Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 114 Grover Dr., Burglary
  • 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 400 Block of Hooks Mill Rd., Accident Report/vehicle crash involving a cow
  • GA Highway 27 at West Jenkins Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop
  • Bumphead Road at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 49 at Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop
  • GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device law
  • GA Highway 3 North at Mile marker 14, Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
  • 308 Bailey Rd. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Burglary
  • 0 Highway 280 at Highway 27, Permitting Unauthorized person to dirve
  • 140 Highway 49 North at S Lot B, Burglary

12/21

  • GA Highway 49 North at about 23, Driving with suspended or revoked license

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records