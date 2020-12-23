Area Beat Report for 12/17 to 12/23
Americus PD Media Incident Report 12/18 to 12/23
12/17
- 125 W. Lamar St. at Windsor Hoter, Miscellaneous Report
- 116 Lynnview Circle, Criminal Trespass
- 1015 E. Furlow St., Damage to Property
- 1711 E. Lamar St. Walmart, Disorderly Conduct
- 307 Bessie Maye Circle, Hit and Run/Driver failed to stop
- 802 Ashby St., at Eastview Cemetery, Miscellaneous Report
- East Lamar St. at GA Highway 27 East, Failure to Yield while turning left/Driving while license suspeneded or revoked
- 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Pizza, Suspicious Incident
- 1134 Elm Avenue Apt. 6F, Damage to Property
12/18
- Patterson Street, Criminal Trespass
- 218 Hudson Street, Aggravated Stalking
- 406 Tripp St. at Southern Harvest, Failure to notify owner upon stalking
- Mayo St. and Oglethorpe Avenue, Hit and Run, Duty of Driver to Stop
- Bozeman Circle @ Mary Blount Dr., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- 908 Ashby St., Aggravated Assault
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Domestic Dispute
12/19
- 111 Magnolia Court Apt. C at Magnolia Village, Domestic Dispute
- 110 Knollwood Dr. Apt. 4 at Cripple Creek, Criminal Trespass/Non-compliance
- E. Furlow St. at Bush Circle, Suspicious Incident
- East Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device required-first offense/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 602 Hancock Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 114, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1121 Harrold Avenue, Criminal Trespass to Property – 2nd Degree/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a Felony
- 518 Hartman St., Missing Person
- 202 Burke St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- South Hampton Street, Robbery
- 603A Tripp St., Domestic Dispute
- East Forsyth at Hudson St., Traffic Stop (Non-Alcohol related)
12/20
- South Jackson St. at West College St., Traffic Stop/DUI/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or crossing
- 1208 Crawford St and 804 Adderton St Harveys, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1711 East Lamr St. Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
- Mayo St., Damage to Property
- 120 Andrews Dr., Accident Involving a deer
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
- 211 C Murphy Mill Rd., Suspicious Incident
- 606 North Lee St. Ent Custom Tire, Contraband/Tag Registration Requirements
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General, Miscellaneous Report
12/21
- 808A Fulton St., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 316 W. College St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 104 Bill Cross St., Illegal Dumping
- 529 Tripp St. at Jason’s Touchless Car Wash, Damage to Property
- 736 Wheatley St., Domestic Dispute
- 102 Brady Rd. Recreation Unlimited, Theft By Taking – Felony
- 628 Felder St. Apt. 4, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Damage to Property
- 711 Sunset Dr., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
12/22
- 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 126 US Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Simple Battery
- 720 Harris St. at Apt. 14, Miscellaneous Report
- City Limits of Americus, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Identity Theft
- 67A Cherokee St., Mental Health Transport
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys Parking Lot, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 112 Springdale Dr., Death Investigation
- 103A Country Club Dr., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 119 South Lee St., Child Molestation
- 1134 Ridge St., Deposit Account Fraud/Bad Checks
Americus PD Arrest Summary 12/17 to 12/22
- Colbert, Kelby Defel, 34, 12/17/2020 8:33 p.m., First Degree Burglary/Theft by taking motor vehicle
- Maddox, Devyn Mercedes, 34, 12/17/2020 7:47 p.m., Failure to yield while turning left/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Twenty, Chavez Tremaine, 31, 12/18/2020 9:40 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Walker, Randy Reginald, 31, 12/19/2020 8:15 a.m., Hands Free Device Required – First Offense
- Wilson, Michael, 28, 12/19/2020 10:08 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Mack, Kimble Hawkins, 39, 12/20/2020 4:34 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Taylor, Ashley Nichole, 26, 4:50 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to stop at stop sign/Failure to signal when turning or changing lanes
- Boyd, Raheem, 33, 12/22/2020 8:49 a.m., Simple Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports for 12/17 to 12/23/2020
- Brown, Eddie Gaines (In Jail), 22, 12/17/2020 6:19 p.m., Probation Violation
- Colbert, Kelby Defel (In Jail), 34, 12/17/2020 9:58 p.m., Burglary – First Degree Felony
- Williams, Ja’Kelen Sharane, 21, 12/17/2020 2:14 p.m., Cruelty to Children – 2nd degree/Mandatory Education for Children ages 6 and 15
- Hawkins, Kentrell Lejoh, 26 (Bonded Out), 12/18/2020 7:51 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense Misdemeanor)/Battery-Family Violence
- Hutchison, Jasiri Adilifu-Hodari (In Jail), 20, 12/18/2020 3:57 p.m., USMS
- Wilson, Michael Lee (In Jail), 28, 12/19/2020 10:42 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Colbert, Nikita Shanate (In Jail), 29, 12/20/2020 11:03 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports from 12/17 to 12/23/2020
12/17
- 1944 Brady Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 0 US Highway 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 114 Grover Dr., Suspicious Person
- 300 North Bond St. at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, Alarm Activation
- 124 Waterfront Dr., Assist Another Agency
- 999 Old Andersonville Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at about Frankie Williams Rd., Assist Motorist
- 375 Memorial Mile, Information for Officer
- 122 Starlight Circle, Simple Battery
- 618 E. Lamar St., Animal Complaint/Dog Bite
- District Line Rd. and Upper River Rd., Accident with an Animal
- 106 Oakridge Dr., Welfare Check
- McLittle Bridge Rd. about the bridge, Accident Involving Deer
- 122 Bobby Hines Rd., Assist Motorist
- 281 Fox Stephens Rd., Animal Complaint
- 453 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint/resident couldn’t find their dog
- 125 Sylvan Dr., Animal Complaint
12/18
- 236 E. Rock Hill Dr., Attempted Burglary
- GA Highway 30 East at Brickyard Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 400 Block of GA Highway 30 East, Accident Involving Deer
- 1200 Block of Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 602 Mask Rd., Alarm Activation
- 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway and Martin Marietta, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 0 GA Highway 30 West at Young Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- GA Highway 3 South at Renecker Rd., Abandoned Vehicle
- 641 Middle River Rd., Alarm Activation
- 114 Hooks Mill Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device Required – 1st offense
- 0 Highway 19 at MM 17, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 775 GA Highway 27 East, Alarm Activation
- Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device – 1st offense
- Southerfield Road at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Southerfield Rd. at Crisp Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop
- 100 Stonebridge Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Battery/Family Violence
- 0 Forsyth @ Jackson, Traffic Stop
- 0 GA Highway 27 East at Sylvan Place, Traffic Stop/Accident Involving a Deer
12/19
- 296 Jury Clark Rd., Alarm Activation
- 143 Arlington Dr., Animal Complaint
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot O, Burglary – 1st Degree
- 900 Southwestern Circle, Violation for Handicapped Parking
- 700 Block of Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 357 Middle River Rd., Loud Music
- GA Highway 195 North at Mile Marker 10, Accident Involving Deer
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device – 1st Offense
- 146 Briarwood Circle, Civil Matter
- GA Highway 3 South at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Highway 3 at GA Highway 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 17, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 0 Highway 19 North at Shore Dr., Traffic Stop/Expired Registration
- 0 Industrial Blvd. near Railroad, Information for Officer
- 245 A Shiloh Rd., Domestic Disturbance
12/20
- 1346 GA Highway 27 East, 911 Hang Up
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23
- Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 114 Grover Dr., Burglary
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 400 Block of Hooks Mill Rd., Accident Report/vehicle crash involving a cow
- GA Highway 27 at West Jenkins Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop
- Bumphead Road at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 49 at Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop
- GA Highway 3 South at GA Highway 27 West, Traffic Stop/Hands Free Device law
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile marker 14, Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
- 308 Bailey Rd. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Burglary
- 0 Highway 280 at Highway 27, Permitting Unauthorized person to dirve
- 140 Highway 49 North at S Lot B, Burglary
12/21
- GA Highway 49 North at about 23, Driving with suspended or revoked license
