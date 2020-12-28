Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020
Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/24 to 12/27
12/24
- 106 South Lee St. at Fugham’s Jewelry & Pawn, Damage to Property
- 108 Woodland Ave., Lost/Mislaid Property
- 3030 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report
12/25
- 140 Lonnie Lane, Apt. 229 Meadowbrook Lane, Suspicious Incident
- 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Sun Stop, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Three Squares, Civil Matter
- Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Damage to Property
- 1005 North Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 905 Angus Dr., Domestic Dispute
- 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Knights Motel, Battery/Battery on an Unborn Child
- 540 Tripp St. at Pepo’s Food Mart, Damage to Property
- 602 Eastview Circle Apt. C at Eastview Apartments, Domestic Dispute
- 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Lost/Mislaid Property
- 811 Winchester St., Lost/Mislaid Property
12/26
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St., Obscuring Tag Frame or Tinted Tag Covers/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- 1315 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
- 804 Lawson Dr., Contraband
- 1211 Crawford St. at Decorating Unlimited, Criminal Trespass
- 117 Hosanna Circle, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
- 701A Harris St., Suspicious Incident
- 129 GA Highway 27 East at Express Food Mart, Domestic Dispute
- 403B Academy St., Criminal Trespass
12/27
- 307 Bessie Mays Circle, Battery
- 104A Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute
- 400 Block of Crawley St. The Tree, Domestic Dispute
- 109B Hanson Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
- 512 Hartman St., Suspicious Incident
- Reddick Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
- 1314 Elm Ave. Apt. 5, Failure to Notify Owner Upon Striking/Hit and Run
- 1114 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/26 to 12/27
- Soloman, Kelsey Sherrod, 26, 12/26/2020 2:57 a.m., Obscuring Tag Frame on Tinted Tag Covers Prohibited/Driving While Licensed Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor
- Sims, Christopher Allen, 47, 12/27/2020 4:08 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Peavy, Alexis Quovadia, 24, 12/27/2020 2:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/23 to 12/27
Cook, Quanterious Dontre (Bonded Out), 24, 12/23/2020 4:21 p.m., Loitering/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Carrying Concealed Weapon
- Glass, Kendall Mackell (Bonded Out), 36, 12/24/2020 4:44 p.m., DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Headlight Requirements/Seat Belt Violation/Marijuana Possession Less than 1 Oz.
- McIntosh, John Gary (Bonded Out), 36, 12/27/2020 11:27 a.m., Speeding/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 47, 12/27/2020 6:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting
- Sims, Xavier Alexander Sims (Bonded Out), 24, 12/27/2020 12:58 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Thomas, Martrice Lashone (In Jail), 27, 12/26/2020 3:46 p.m., Deposit Account Fraud (Bad Checks) No More than $1,499 (Misdemeanor)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 12/23 to 12/27/2020
12/23
- 335 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
- 318 Railroad St., Domestic Disturbance
- 2239 Highway 308, Information for Officer
- 513 GA Highway 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
- 604 Pessell Creek Rd., Information for Officer
- 147 Still Quarter Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 109 Matthews Dr. at Amerigreen, Information for Officer
- US Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
- 0 Hooksmill Rd., Livestock in Road
- Pryor Rd. about New York Rd., Livestock in Road
- GA Highway 49 North near Mile Post 23, Roadway Blocked/Object blocking roadway
- 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
12/24
- 773 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- 151 Fox Stephens Rd. at Lot 0, Burglary Attempt
- 0 Hooksmill Rd. and Indian Rd., Welfare Check
- 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
- 202 Peachtree St., Information for Officer
- 153 Lane Subdivision Rd., 911 Hang Up
- 122 South Bailey Avenue, Alarm Activation
- 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 24, Accident Involving Deer
- 273 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Loud Music
