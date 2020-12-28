December 28, 2020

  • 61°

Area Beat Report 12/24 to 12/27/2020

By Ken Gustafson

Published 12:52 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary for 12/24 to 12/27

12/24

  • 106 South Lee St. at Fugham’s Jewelry & Pawn, Damage to Property
  • 108 Woodland Ave., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 3030 East Jefferson St., Miscellaneous Report

12/25

  • 140 Lonnie Lane, Apt. 229 Meadowbrook Lane, Suspicious Incident
  • 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Sun Stop, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1204 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Three Squares, Civil Matter
  • Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Damage to Property
  • 1005 North Jackson St., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 905 Angus Dr., Domestic Dispute
  • 1008 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Knights Motel, Battery/Battery on an Unborn Child
  • 540 Tripp St. at Pepo’s Food Mart, Damage to Property
  • 602 Eastview Circle Apt. C at Eastview Apartments, Domestic Dispute
  • 126 U.S. Highway 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 811 Winchester St., Lost/Mislaid Property

12/26

  • Adderton St. at Magnolia St., Obscuring Tag Frame or Tinted Tag Covers/Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
  • 1315 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute
  • 804 Lawson Dr., Contraband
  • 1211 Crawford St. at Decorating Unlimited, Criminal Trespass
  • 117 Hosanna Circle, Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree
  • 701A Harris St., Suspicious Incident
  • 129 GA Highway 27 East at Express Food Mart, Domestic Dispute
  • 403B Academy St., Criminal Trespass

12/27

  • 307 Bessie Mays Circle, Battery
  • 104A Frieda Lane, Domestic Dispute
  • 400 Block of Crawley St. The Tree, Domestic Dispute
  • 109B Hanson Dr., Discharging Firearms in the City Limits
  • 512 Hartman St., Suspicious Incident
  • Reddick Dr., Recovered Property – Not Stolen
  • 1314 Elm Ave. Apt. 5, Failure to Notify Owner Upon Striking/Hit and Run
  • 1114 Elm Avenue, Domestic Dispute

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 12/26 to 12/27

  • Soloman, Kelsey Sherrod, 26, 12/26/2020 2:57 a.m., Obscuring Tag Frame on Tinted Tag Covers Prohibited/Driving While Licensed Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor
  • Sims, Christopher Allen, 47, 12/27/2020 4:08 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Peavy, Alexis Quovadia, 24, 12/27/2020 2:30 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 12/23 to 12/27

Cook, Quanterious Dontre (Bonded Out), 24, 12/23/2020 4:21 p.m., Loitering/Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers/Carrying Concealed Weapon

  • Glass, Kendall Mackell (Bonded Out), 36, 12/24/2020 4:44 p.m., DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Headlight Requirements/Seat Belt Violation/Marijuana Possession Less than 1 Oz.
  • McIntosh, John Gary (Bonded Out), 36, 12/27/2020 11:27 a.m., Speeding/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 47, 12/27/2020 6:26 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting/Theft By Shoplifting
  • Sims, Xavier Alexander Sims (Bonded Out), 24, 12/27/2020 12:58 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Thomas, Martrice Lashone (In Jail), 27, 12/26/2020 3:46 p.m., Deposit Account Fraud (Bad Checks) No More than $1,499 (Misdemeanor)

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 12/23 to 12/27/2020

12/23

  • 335 District Line Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 318 Railroad St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 2239 Highway 308, Information for Officer
  • 513 GA Highway 49 South, Accident Involving Deer
  • 604 Pessell Creek Rd., Information for Officer
  • 147 Still Quarter Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Matthews Dr. at Amerigreen, Information for Officer
  • US Highway 19 North at Mile Marker 14, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd., Livestock in Road
  • Pryor Rd. about New York Rd., Livestock in Road
  • GA Highway 49 North near Mile Post 23, Roadway Blocked/Object blocking roadway
  • 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance

12/24

  • 773 Flintside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 151 Fox Stephens Rd. at Lot 0, Burglary Attempt
  • 0 Hooksmill Rd. and Indian Rd., Welfare Check
  • 460 Arch Helms Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 202 Peachtree St., Information for Officer
  • 153 Lane Subdivision Rd., 911 Hang Up
  • 122 South Bailey Avenue, Alarm Activation
  • 124 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
  • US Highway 280 East near Mile Post 24, Accident Involving Deer
  • 273 Rockdale Subdivision Loop, Loud Music
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records