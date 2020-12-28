Local area sports teams experience year like no other

AMERICUS – For many high school and college student-athletes in Sumter and Schley County, 2020 will be a year they will never forget, but one that most of them will want to forget. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic turned the local sports world totally upside down and destroyed the dreams that many of our area’s high school student-athletes had of competing for a state championship, or just playing sports for the love of it. Those who were supposed to shine on the baseball diamond, the track and the soccer pitch were especially hit hard, as all of those high school sports, which are played in the spring, were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, in spite of the disappointment and loss the pandemic caused, there were teams and individuals who were able to accomplish great things in 2020.

In this sports year in review, we will look at and highlight those accomplishments, as they were achieved under the toughest of circumstances.

The Americus-Sumter girls’ basketball team wins the 2020 Class AAAA State Championship

In 2018, the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers made it all the way to the GHSA Class AAAA Final Four and they did it with just seven players. However, two years later, some of the members of that team, such as Brianna Pope, Devine White and DeAsia Ford, would grow up to be senior leaders. Those leaders, along with the addition of transfer seniors Jelissa Reese and Trinity Jones, would lead the Lady Panthers to their first state championship since 2015. The Lady Panthers (29-2) defeated Burke County, Marist and Spalding in the first three rounds of the state playoffs before defeating Luella 56-51 in overtime in the semifinals. In their state championship game against Troup County at the Macon Centerplex, the Lady Panthers, led by the high soring of Reese (21 points) and Jones (19 points) defeated Troup County 66-52 to win the state title. Ironically, this took place on Friday, March 6, 2020. Just eight days later, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp would issue his first executive order concerning what was then called the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. On that day, Governor Kemp declared a Public Health State of Emergency throughout Georgia. Two days later on March 16, 2020, the governor issued an executive order closing all public elementary, middle and high schools from March 18 to March 31.

Then on April 2, 2020, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) decided to cancel all spring sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The Lady Panthers were able to win their state title just in time, as other high school and college tournaments around the country were being canceled. The biggest basketball tournaments to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 was the NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, known more commonly as March Madness. Fortunately for the Lady Panthers, they were able to complete their magical season just before things hit the fan.

Americus-Sumter boys’ basketball team finishes fantastic season at 29-1

The Americus-Sumter High School boys’ basketball team was on its way to doing something unprecedented in 2020. Winning a state title in basketball would not have been unprecedented, but doing it with an undefeated record would have been.

Having lost the GHSA Class AAAA State Championship Game the year before to Carver-Columbus the year before, the Panthers came back for the 2019-2020 season poised and ready to make another run for the state title. Even though they had lost nine seniors, most notably Joshua Lusane, David Sumlin, Sam Crumbley and Jakobe McCuller, the Panthers had a strong corps of returning players that had the talent to push the Panthers a long way. While there was enough returning talent for ASHS to make a run for a state championship, no one could have thought that they would stay undefeated for as long as they did.

While they were able to dominate several teams on the scoreboard, the Panthers won eight games by five points or less, including a 62-59 overtime victory over Blessed Trinity in the second round of the state playoffs. Unfortunately for ASHS, their run towards a state championship and a perfect record fell short in Atlanta on February 25, 2020. The Panthers lost to the Lions of St. Pius X 73-70 in double overtime thriller in the state quarterfinals. It was their only loss of the season, but sadly, it would also be their final loss.

Despite that heartbreaking loss to end the season, the 2019-2020 ASHS Panthers (29-1) finished the 2019-2020 season with one of the best records of any high school basketball team in Sumter County history. Only the 2015-2016 Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers had a better record (31-1) and that team won a state title.

Southland’s Chase Ledger breaks 49-year-old school record

The COVID-19 pandemic, like it has everything else, wreaked havoc on football summer workouts in Georgia. There was even consideration to postpone football till the spring of 2021, like some other states have done. Fortunately, high school football in Georgia was able to be played this fall and while the 2020 Southland Academy Raiders missed out on making the GISA Class AAA State Playoffs, one of the members of that team accomplished something that had not been done in nearly 50 years.

Sophomore Chase Ledger, who serves as the Raiders’ punter, among other things, broke a school record that has stood since 1971. On Friday, November 6, 2020, the Raiders were taking on Valwood at Harvey-Simpson Stadium. During that game, Ledger boomed a punt that sailed 75 yards, which was a new school record. The previous record was set by former Southland punter Donnie Price, who sent a punt 70 yards against Terrell Academy back in 1971.

The Raiders fell to Valwood 22-20, but that game will always be remembered for Ledger’s record-setting punt. It may be another 50 years before that record is broken. Then again, it may never be broken at all.

Schley County Defensive End Zykevious Walker signs with Auburn

Perhaps no other high school athlete to come out of this area has garnered as much national attention as current Auburn Defensive End and former Schley County standout Zykevious Walker. On the morning of December 18, 2020, this four-star 6’4, 267-lb. phenom from Ellaville signed his Letter of Intent to play for the Tigers.

Walker, who was ranked as the nation’s seventh best high school defensive end in the country by 247sports.com, had his pick of the litter when it came to top-notch programs to choose from, but decided to take his talents to the Plains. According to Walker, Auburn was the best fit for him and his family.

So far, the marriage appears to be working out. During his freshman season, Walker played in all of the Tigers’ nine SEC games and tallied a total of 11 tackles, with seven of them being solo. He also had one sack, which took place against Arkansas on October 10, 2020.

Pope and Jones continue their basketball careers and camaraderie at Clark Atlanta University

Americus-Sumter High School (ASHS) girls’ basketball standouts Brianna Pope and Trinity Jones were two key contributors in leading the Lady Panthers to the 2020 GHSA Class AAAA State Championship on March 6, 2020. Two months later on Friday, May 15, the two players each signed Letters of Intent to take their basketball skills and camaraderie with each other to Atlanta to play for the Lady Panthers of Clark Atlanta University.

“First of all, I want to thank God because without Him, none of this would have been possible,” Jones told the crowd assembled that day. “I would like to thank my teammates, my family members for pushing me to be great and to never settle for less.”

Jones, who transferred to ASHS from Fitzgerald High School, averaged 15.2 points per game, four rebounds per game, 4.5 assists per game and three steals per game during her senior year playing for the Lady Panthers.

As for Pope, she spent all four of her high school years in the blue, white and gold and has been part of Head Coach Sherri Harris’s summer program since she was in sixth grade. During her senior year at ASHS, Pope Averaged 5.9 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.

“First of all, I just want to thank God because without Him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Pope told the crowd on the day of her signing. “It’s been a long process so I want to thank my mom and my brother for being with me throughout the whole process.”

Southland Academy football star Clay Owens signs with Charleston Southern University

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, one of the best football players to ever come out of Southland Academy (SAR) signed a Letter of Intent to continue his education and play football at Charleston Southern University (CSU).

Running Back Clay Owens had a tremendous career for the Raiders. During his senior year in 2019, Owens broke three SAR school records. He broke the record for most rushing yards in a career (5,035), most touchdowns in a career (68) and most yards in total offense (6,121).

Owens originally enrolled at CSU and was taking part in pre-season workouts with the Buccaneers. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, CSU, along with all other schools who compete in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) of NCAA College Football, decided to postpone its fall season and play in the spring of 2021.

As a result of this decision, among other factors, Owens has decided to forego college football and came back to Americus to attend Georgia Southwestern State University.

Though his football career may be over, Owens worked extremely hard over the past four years to get himself to the point of signing a college scholarship.

Schley County and Furlow Charter XC teams finish Strong at 2020 state meet

As the 2020 school year was about to begin, there was great trepidation and uncertainty as to whether or not high school sports in Georgia would be able to continue, and that included boys and girls cross country. Fortunately, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) was able to make it work. As a result, both the Schley County (SC) and Furlow Charter (FCS) boys and girls cross country teams were able to turn in strong seasons in 2020 and they all finished strong at the GHSA Class A-Public State Meet on Saturday, November 7, in Carrollton, GA

As a team, the Wildcats finished in eighth place out of 25 teams at the state meet, while the Lady Wildcats finished 17th out of 22 teams competing.

Individually, SC senior David Williams closed out his stellar career by finishing in seventh place out of 167 competitors and completed his top-10 finish in a time of 18:35.06.

As for FCS, the Lady Falcons turned in an eight-place finish, with senior sensation Maya Wynn leading the way. Wynn was able to cross the finish line in fifth place in a time of 22:41.13. The FCS boys’ team also turned in a strong performance in the state meet, finishing in 17th place. Their top individual finisher was sophomore Edwin Gonzalez, who crossed the finish line in 29th place out of 167 competitors in a time of 20:01.47.

Southland Academy Boys and Girls’ XC teams turn in strong 2020 seasons

The Schley County and Furlow Charter cross country teams weren’t the only teams to have solid seasons in 2020. Both the Southland Academy boys and girls’ teams turned in strong seasons as well. On Saturday, November 7, both teams competed in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AAA State Meet in Macon. As a team, the Raiders turned in an eighth-place finish, while the Lady Raiders finished in 10th place.

Individually, junior Jadie Burrell turned in a top-10 finish for the Lady Raiders. Burrell crossed the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in a time 22:53.90, which was good enough for ninth place out of 75 competitors. On the boys’ side, freshman Noah Sheff turned in a top-10 finish, finishing in 10th place out of 81 competitors in a time of 19:28.20.

Schley County Lady Wildcats’ softball team wins region championship

Last, but certainly not least, the Schley County Lady Wildcats’ softball team turned in another outstanding season in 2020. The Lady Wildcats (16-12) won the Class A-Public Region 5 Championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class A-Public State Playoffs.

The Lady Wildcats will miss the senior leadership provided by Perri DeVane, Jade Sellars, Darden Campbell, Renee Rix, Jo Dee Howard and Ashlynn Childs, but will have proven returners coming back in 2021 such as Zoe Molina, Landry Whaley and Hannah Crawford just to name a few.