Americus Police Department releases information on recovered firearms

CITY OF AMERICUS

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mark A. Scott, Chief of Police

119 South Lee Street

Americus, Georgia 31709

Telephone: (229) 924-3677

Fax: (229) 924-8972

www.americusga.org

MEDIA ADVISORY/PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release No: 2020-17

December 30, 2020

Recovered Firearms

On December 29th, 2020 at 5:15 PM officers of the Americus Police Department

responded to a complaint of possible criminal activity in the 300 block of Poplar Street.

Upon arrival in the area officers observed a group of male subjects in the yard of a

residence who quickly dispersed upon seeing police arrive. Officers made contact with

the resident of the house and were given permission to check the area for contraband.

The officers located a number of firearms concealed in different areas of the yard and

in vehicles, along with a quantity of marijuana. Two of the firearms have been

confirmed as stolen. Investigators are attempting to trace the owners of the remaining

firearms. Earlier in the day, members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recovered

two firearms that were confirmed stolen from the City of Americus. Investigation is

continuing and charges related to these firearms are pending.

All four of the stolen firearms were taken from the owner’s vehicles. Citizens are

reminded that it is never a good idea to leave valuables, particularly firearms, inside

parked vehicles.