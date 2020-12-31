December 31, 2020

Area Beat Report 12/29 to 12/30

By Ken Gustafson

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 12/29 to 12/30

12/29

  • Unknown Location, Contraband
  • 119 A Hanson Dr., Aggravated Assault
  • 300 West Church St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 206 E. Dodson St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Contraband
  • 314 Poplar St., Recovered Stolen Property
  • East Forsyth Street @ Reese St., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • South Jackson St. at Bell St., Criminal Trespass
  • 806 Lawson Dr., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

12/30

  • GA Highway 3 @ West Lester St., Warrant Executed

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

 Davis, Kashton, 25, 12/29/2020 10:39 p.m., Warrant Executed

  • Minnis, Mendrell, 40, 12/29/2020 8:54 p.m., Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Reynolds, Destiny Alise, 22, 12/30/2020 1:45 a.m., Warrant Executed

 

 

