Three Lady Panthers score in double figures in drubbing of Mary Persons

From Staff Reports

FORSYTH, GA – After having to grind out a 40-34 win at Pike County last Friday, the Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers (ASHS) were hoping to get back to playing their style of basketball at Mary Persons on Tuesday, January 12. They were able to do exactly that, as three players scored in double figures to lead ASHS to a 54-18 shellacking of the Lady Bulldogs.

Trinity Jackson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points and both Destinee Sims and Tiffani Goodman each scored 10 points in the winning cause.

“We played better basketball tonight. We played inside-out basketball,” said ASHS Head Coach Sherri Harris. “On offense, we moved the ball and made great passes. On defense, we must get better on ball play from the guards so we can control tempo and get easy transition baskets.”

With the victory, the Lady Panthers improve their overall record to 5-1 and are now 3-1 in the Region 2-AAA standings. They will try to increase their winning streak to four games when they travel to Macon on Friday, January 15, to take on Central (Macon). Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.