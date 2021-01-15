SGTC Student Government Association welcomes students back for Spring Semester

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Student Government Association sponsored a “Welcome to Spring Semester” COVID-19 friendly event recently and SGTC President Dr. John Watford stopped by to thank students for choosing South Georgia Technical College for their education.

“We are so thankful for each one of you,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford as he talked to SGTC practical nursing students, Caterpillar Heavy Equipment, Diesel, and Automotive students who stopped by the SGTC Tent for delicious snacks. “We are thankful that each of you chose to continue your education at South Georgia Technical College and we are thankful for the difference that you will make for our communities once you enter the workforce.”

The SGTC Student Government Association members manned the SGTC tent outside in front of Gailey Park on the Americus campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provided delicious snacks, soft drinks, and bottled water to students who were taking breaks from their studies.

SGTC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Vanessa Wall and the members of the SGTC Student Government Association planned the event to welcome students back on campus for Spring Semester and also made sure that the COVID-19 protocols were followed to insure the safety of the SGTC students, faculty, and staff.

It is not too late for students to still sign up for Spring Semester classes. SGTC is waiving the $25 application fee for new students now through Tuesday, January 19th. SGTC pushed the start of classes back a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Individuals can apply on line at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele. Email or text sgtc411@southgatech.edu for more information.