Area Beat Report 1/19 to 1/20/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clemons, Contrevion Montrell, 23 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 4:22 p.m., False Statements or Writings, Conceal Facts or Fraudulent documents in matters of government
- Smith, Shakeya Sharnice, 31 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 6:35 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Probation Violation
- Spriggle, Robert Mason, 22 (In Jail), 1/20/2021 9:04 a.m., DUI – Alcohol/Failure to yield right of way to vehicle
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
1/20/2021
- GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/broken taillight
- US Highway 19 South of McLittle Bridge Rd., Shots Fired
- US Highway 19 North about Raymond Rd., Animal Complaint
- Near 348 Chambliss Road, Abandoned Vehicle
- 156 Roy Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 158 Old Stage Road, Theft
- 107 Pecan Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Information for Officer
- 0 Hooksmill Rd., Livestock in Road
- 500 Confederate St., Shots Fired
1/21/2021
- 164 Bryan Patch Circle and 155 Bryan Patch Circle, Suspicious Person
- 106 Easy St., Information for Officer
Americus PD Media Incident Summary
1/19/2021
- 116 Brannon Avenue, Simple Battery
- Norman Cole, Lost/Mislaid Property
- North Jackson Street at West Jefferson St., Suspicious Incident
- 601 Walter Way, Animal Complaint
- Cherokee St., Aggravated Assault/Gunshots
- 719 Sunny Dale Circle, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 636 Henrietta St., False Report of Theft/Theft of Services – Felony
- 420 Barlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 219 Murphy Mill Rd. at Apt. C, Suspicious Incident
- 107B Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault
1/20/2021
- 605 Lowe St., Domestic Dispute
- 1204 GA Highway 19 South, DUI – Alcohol/0.08 GM or more – 21 or over
- 1020 Elizabeth St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 109 Woodland Ave., Possession of Marijuana
- 506 East Forsyth St. at Roses Express, Criminal Trespass
- 900 Magnolia St., Domestic Dispute
- 603 Henrietta St. Apt. B, Ungovernable Child
- 222 Ed Carson Dr., Harassing Communications
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft by Shoplifting
- 1014A South MLK Jr. Blvd., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Bessie Mays Circle, Damage to Property
- South Lee St. at Burke St., K-9 Deployment
- Elm Avenue at Reese Park, Drug Activity
- 952 Anthony St., Apt. A7, Discharging Firearms in city limits
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Wright, Calvin, 68, 1/19/2021 10:40 a.m., Maintaining a Disorderly House
- Adkinson, Infinity Lashay, 24, 1/20/2021 5:49 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Serrano, Walter Geneotis, 20, 1/20/2021 10:08 a.m., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
- Williams, Tammy Wynette, 45, 1/20/2021 6:24 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting