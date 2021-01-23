Americus Police Department and GBI investigating shooting

Americus Police Department Press Release: January 23, 2021

Homicide

The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are

currently investigating a shooting which occurred on January 23rd at approximately

2:19 PM in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 Block of E Forsyth Street

in Americus. Officers and Emergency Medical Personnel responded to the area and

found a male victim with gunshot wounds seated in a car in the parking lot. The

victim, identified as David Joshua Mitchell, age 26, was pronounced deceased at the

scene.

A suspect, 22 year old Jaron Sharod Griffin of Americus is in custody. Charges are

pending and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this

investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after

hours at 229-937-9011.