Area Beat Report 1/21 to 1/25/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 1/22 to 1/23/2021
- Brown, Joe Nathan, 64 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 6:37 a.m., Burglary – Smash and Grab/Felony/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Griffin, Jaron Sharod, 22 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 11:16 p.m., Murder/Aggravated Assault
- King, Brian Keith, 57 (In Jail), 1/22/2021 1:13 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Myrick, Kenneth, 62 (In Jail), 1/24/2021 7:17 p.m., City Probation
- Wilborn, James Ellic, 46 (In Jail), 1/23/2021 4:07 p.m., Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 1/22 to 1/25/2021
1/22
- 140 Lexington Circle Lot 9, 911 Hangup
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 Dollar General on Highway 30, Abandoned Vehicle
- US Highway 280 East near Pryor Rd., Livestock in Road
- 123 Ron Circle Lot 11, Information for Officer
- 191 Highway 49 South, Alarm Activation
- 215 Shaban Subdivision Road, Domestic Disturbance
- Highway 19 at Muckalee Creek Bridge, Traffic Stop
- 189 Tommy Warren Dr., Information for Officer
- 288 North Springs Creek Circle, Domestic Disturbance
1/23
- In the area of 742 US Highway 19 South, Shots Fired
- 113 Marigold Dr. at Silver Hills Subdivision, Theft
- 3581 US Highway 280 East, Assist Motorist
- 390 GA Highway 118, Alarm Activation
- Lasco Harvey Rd., Business/House Check/possible shooting in the area
- Confederate St., Shots Fired
- 103 Paschal St., Alarm Activation
- 0 Lexington Circle and Stonewall Dr., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- 356 GA Highway 280 West, Animal Complaint
- 455 GA Highway 19S Lot A, Domestic Disturbance
- 118 Highway 45 North Lot A, Welfare Check
1/24
- 477 Brady Rd., Missing Child
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 8, 911 Hangup
- 145 Stonewall Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 300 DeSoto Seed Farm Rd., 911 Hangup
- 139 Faircloth Rd., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- 116 Marigold Dr., Suspicious Person
- 109 Rabbit Branch Rd., Domestic Disturbance
1/25
- 102 GA Highway 19 North Tystanic, Alarm Activation
- 0 GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 24, Traffic Stop/Speeding
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 1/21 to 1/24/2021
1/21
- Gailey Plaza, Contraband
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1424D South Lee St. at University Station, Theft By Taking – Firearm
- 1101 Crawford St., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 1210A East Jefferson St., Domestic Dispute
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Suspicious Incident/Unruly customer yelling and cursing at store employees
- 831 Ridge St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Damage to Property
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 124 Hosanna Circle, Harassing Communications
- 107B Bessie Mae Circle, Aggravated Assault
1/22
- 105B Magnolia Court at Magnolia Court Apartments, Battery – First Offense
- 93A Bozeman Circle, Suspicious Incident
- 919 Parker St., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop/Aggressive and Reckless Driving
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General, Suspicious Incident
- East Lamar St. at Rees St., Driving without a valid license
- 126 US Highway 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Missing Person
- 103 Patterson St., Forgery – 4th Degree/Felony
- 144 GA Highway 19 North, Domestic Disturbance
- 252 Lonnie Lane at Apartment 260D East Oaks, Miscellaneous Report
- Tripp St. at Corneila Avenue, Damage to Property
- 88 Dixon Dr., Criminal Trespass
- Highway 280 East at Felder St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to yield while turning left
- East Forsyth St., Damage to Property
- 103 GA Highway 280 East at Sumter Pediatrics, Possession of Marijuana – Misdemeanor
1/23
- 320 Russell St. at Maxine Dorsey Apartments, Criminal Trespass
- 1500 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza, Aggravated Assault/Murder
- 119 South Lee St., Damage to Property
- 202 Manhattan St. at Eastgate Plaza, Damage to Property
- 704 North Lee St. at the Corner Shop, Suspicious Incident
- 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday, Criminal Trespass
- 1402 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Gas & Go, Burglary – Smash and Grab – Felony/Possession of Drug Related Objects
- 446 Mayo St., Domestic Dispute
- 62A Brinson St., Domestic Dispute
- 308 Pineview Dr., Domestic Dispute
1/24
- 203 Bumphead Rd., Miscellaneous Report
- Georgia Avenue at Lafayette St., Damage to Property
- 1006 Felder St., Damage to Property
- 543 East Jefferson St., City Probation/Criminal Trespass
- 39A Reddick Dr., Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree/Maliciously
- 1014 Oglethorpe Avenue, Domestic Dispute
- 204 Pineview Dr., Deceased Person
1/25
- East Jefferson St. at Winn St., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 952B Felder St., Criminal Trespass
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 1/21 to 1/24
- Denson, Nabrya, 23, 1/21/2021 2:45 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Fletcher, Ajayla, 23, 1/21/2021 12:03 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Lassiter, Annissa, 49, 1/21/2021 4:02 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Parker, Alisa Latosha, 20, 1/21/2021 1:57 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Hale, Christopher Shane, 22, 1/23/2021 10:46 p.m., Possession of Marijuana or Drug Related Object
- Maldonado, Sara, 41, 1/22/2021 10:37 a.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor
- Mejia Gonzalez, Jose Angel, 21, 1/22/2021 6:45 p.m., Driving without a valid license, Failure to yield while turning left
