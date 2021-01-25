Storr named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, GA – Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball player Jaleah Storr was named Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week.

This makes it her first POTW award and third in GSW women’s basketball history.

Storr turned in a monster week as the Lady Hurricanes went 1-1 to move into fifth in the conference standings. The freshman from McDonough, GA averaged 23 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. She hit 5-of-9 shots and her only three-point attempt for 17 points in a loss at Clayton State.

Storr then poured in a career-best 29 points as the Lady Hurricanes beat Flagler 68-65 in overtime on the road. As a result, she vaulted to 16th in the PBC in scoring with her performance and is also ranked 21st in three-pointers made per game.

Storr’s 29-point game ties her in second place with most points scored in a game. She joins the rank of former players Adrian Randall (12/5/2011) and Jasmine McSwain (11/12/2012), who’s also won the award.