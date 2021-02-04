Americus-Sumter athlete Christian Waymon signs with LaGrange College

By Layne Tumlin

AMERICUS – Americus-Sumter High School athlete Christian Waymon signed with the LaGrange College football program on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony was held in the ASHS gymnasium and was open to immediate family members only, but was broadcast livestream via the ASHS Facebook page.

ASHS Principal Kimothy Hadley opened the ceremony with a few words: “I am very proud of Christian. He exhibits leadership in the classroom and on the football field. This is a huge accomplishment, and I know Christian will represent Americus-Sumter High School well at LaGrange College,” said Hadley.

ASHS Head Football Coach Ross Couch then offered words of praise and encouragement just prior to the signing: “We are excited to share this moment with Christian and his family,” said Couch. “Christian has been a shining example of what it means to be a Panther. He has worked harder than anybody in the weight room, in the classroom, and on the field. His exemplary performance and the many awards he has won over the years are all proof of what he has accomplished. We look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at the next level, at LaGrange College.”

Upon signing the document, Christian received congratulations from his family in attendance and cheers from online viewers.