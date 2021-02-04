Lady Jets move to 6 – 0 with first conference victory

By Su Ann Bird

CUTHBERT, GA – The nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) moved to 6 – 0 on the season with an 83 – 48 win over Andrew College in their first Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference victory of the 2020 – 2021 season. The Lady Jets are currently ranked 4th in the National Junior College Athletic Association and in first place in the GCAA with a 1 – 0 record.

“The game against Andrew College kicked off our conference season and Andrew did a very good job of defending against us in the first quarter and really throughout the first half. We were only up 13 – 11 at the end of the first quarter,” said South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey. “We did a little better in the second quarter, outscoring Andrew 18 – 9, but we have to play consistently for the full 40-minutes to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

The Lady Jets are hoping to be able to qualify and return to the NJCAA National Tournament this year. They have qualified for the last four years, even though the trip last year was cancelled due to COVID-19. “We need to win our conference, win the NJCAA Region XVII tournament, and the District J tournament to make that goal a reality,” said Frey.

SGTC was up 31 – 20 at the end of the first half. They came back in the second half and outscored Andrew College 52 – 28 to take the 83 – 48 victory. The Lady Jets shot 48.7% percent from the floor, made 41.2% of their three-point attempts but only shot 22.2% from the foul line. Andrew shot 27.9% from the field, 25% from the three-point line and 60% from the free throw line.

Four Lady Jets managed to score in double-figures. Freshman Jaidyn Trevino, a 5’ 7” shooting guard from Austin, TX, came off the bench to lead the Lady Jets with 14 points. She was four of nine from the three-point line and had two assists. Freshman guard Imani McNeal and sophomore guard Moe Shida were next in scoring with 11 points each. Both had one three-pointer. Shida added five assists and five steals and McNeal had an assist and two steals.

Sophomore forward Hope Butera closed out the double-digit scoring with 10 points. She had a double-double night with 11. Maikya Simmons and Veronica Charles added nine points each, Niya McGuire accounted for seven points, and then Abby Solway, Femme Sikuzani, and Tena Ikidi closed out the scoring with four points each. Femme Sikuzani had 12 rebounds.

Three of Andrew’s starters scored in double figures. Si’Tra Newton led with 11 points and Jacelyn Mitchell and Taliah Wesley both added 10 points.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch Lady Jets at home when they host Andrew College at 5:30 on Thursday, February 4th. The Jets will return to the Hangar in a rematch against USC Salkehatchie at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 6th. The Lady Jets will host Central Georgia Tech on Tuesday, February 9th at 5:30 p.m. and then the Jets will play them in the Hangar on Thursday, Feb. 11th at 7 p.m. The two teams will both play at home on Saturday, February 13th. The Lady Jets host Central Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. and the Jets take on Andrew College at 4 p.m.