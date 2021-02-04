National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection
Press Release:
UPDATED: Feb. 3, 2021
ATLANTA, GA – To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park
Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal
Workforce and Requiring Mask‐Wearing, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for
employees, visitors, partners and contractors.
At Andersonville National Historic Site, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, and Ocmulgee Mounds
National Historical Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also
required on NPS‐managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained including at the
following locations:
Andersonville NHS: grounds (including National Cemetery) and site restrooms
Jimmy Carter NHP: Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm buildings and grounds, Plains Depot and
grounds, Plains High School grounds
Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: grounds, visitor center, and Earth Lodge
The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the
park.
In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect:
Andersonville NHS: POW Museum remains closed.
Jimmy Carter NHP: Plains High School and restrooms remain closed.
Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: The visitor center and Earth Lodge closed Monday‐Thursday.
“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make
national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We
will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”
As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels
for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov.
Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this
requirement.
