National Park Service implements federal mask requirement for COVID‐19 prevention and protection

Press Release:

UPDATED: Feb. 3, 2021

ATLANTA, GA – To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park

Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal

Workforce and Requiring Mask‐Wearing, NPS is immediately implementing a mask requirement for

employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

At Andersonville National Historic Site, Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, and Ocmulgee Mounds

National Historical Park, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities. Masks are also

required on NPS‐managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained including at the

following locations:

 Andersonville NHS: grounds (including National Cemetery) and site restrooms

 Jimmy Carter NHP: Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm buildings and grounds, Plains Depot and

grounds, Plains High School grounds

 Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: grounds, visitor center, and Earth Lodge

The public can find information about the requirement on the park website and on signs throughout the

park.

In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures remain in effect:

 Andersonville NHS: POW Museum remains closed.

 Jimmy Carter NHP: Plains High School and restrooms remain closed.

 Ocmulgee Mounds NHP: The visitor center and Earth Lodge closed Monday‐Thursday.

“Working with public health officials and following the latest science and guidance, we can make

national parks safer for employees, visitors and partners,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “We

will continue to evaluate operations and make appropriate modifications to visitor services as needed.”

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the park’s website and social media channels

for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov.

Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this

requirement.