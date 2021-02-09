Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/8 to 2/9/2021
- Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 2:14 p.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge – Felony
- Boyd, Lewis Levettis (In Jail), 41, 2/8/2021 5:03 p.m., Probation Violation
- Cheeseboro, Cedric Lamar (In Jail), 34, 2/8/2021 1:16 p.m., False Imprisonment/Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle)/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass
- Green, Tranerious Will (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 7:34 a.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/Contempt of Court/Probation Violation
- Hawkins, Kentrell LeJohn (In Jail), 26, 2/8/2021 3:22 p.m., Parole Violation
- Hodge, Walter Jordan (In Jail), 20, 2/8/2021 11:58 a.m., Failure to appear for finger printable charge
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021
2/8
- 1949 GA 49, Abandoned Vehicle
- 241 Highway 45 North, Suspicious Person
- 0 Turning Lane of Mulcoa GA Highway 49, Traffic Stop/car parked in turn lane causing a traffic hazard
- 0 GA Highway 280 East at Bass Tire, expired registration
- 0 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 0 Magnolia Village off GA Highway 30 West, Traffic Stop/expired tag
- 102 E. Church St., Accident Report
- 0 Bobby Hines and Blacksmith Rd., Welfare Check
- 352 King Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 1369 GA Highway 27, Accident Report
- 135 Tulip Dr., shots fired
- 6609 Lane Store Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- US Highway 280 West at about Rock Hill Dr., Suspicious Person
- 701 South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at Fuller Center, Traffic Stop/break light requirements
- 143 Arlington Dr. Extension, Domestic Disturbance
- 506 Fieldstone Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- 210 Arlington Dr. Extension, Suspicious Vehicle
2/9
- 0 Southerfield Road at Basket Factory Dr., Deer Accident Report
- 100 Block of GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
You Might Like
Southland’s three-point air raid leads Raiders to victory on Senior Night
AMERICUS – For the three seniors on the Southland Academy Varsity Boys Basketball Team (SAR); Owen Exley, Max Foster and... read more