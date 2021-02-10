Area Beat Report 2/9 to 2/10/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Report 2/9 to 2/10/2021
- Bozeman, Brandon Leigh (In Jail), 25, 2/10/2021 4:48 a.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene language to intimidate and harass the 911 office
- Clark, Tavaris (In Jail), 18, 2/9/2021 11:29 p.m., Robbery
- Ferguson, Keyunta In Jail), 33, 2/9/2021 7:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass to Property – 2nd Degree/ Battery/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- Hoffmann, Shea Dustin (In Jail), 34, 2/9/2021 1:17 p.m., Probation Violation for finger printable charge – Felony
- Lyles, Kaylee Aliah (Bonded Out), 22, 2/9/2021 12:15 p.m., 4th Degree Forgery checks under $1,500
- Saffi, Charleston Alexander (In Jail), 30, 2/9/2021 4:14 p.m., Probation Violation for finger printable charge – Felony
- Solomon, Jermaine Derrell (In Jail), 21, 2/9/2021 3:03 p.m., Battery/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Wilson, Michael Lee (In Jail), 28, 2/9/2021 6:23 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 2/9 to 2/10/2021
2/9
- 100 block of GA Highway 30 West, Accident Involving Deer
- 0 Southerfield Road at Basket Factory Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- 0 Rucker St. at Redrick St., Traffic Stop
- 0 Railroad St. off Mayo St., Traffic Stop/expired registration
- 0 GA Highway 280 East at MM 20, Assist Motorist
- 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
- 110 US Highway 19 South at Gas and Go, Wanted Person
- 0 Stonewall Dr. and Lexington Circle, Shots Fired
- 143 Arlington Dr. Ext., Warrant Service
- 600 block of GA Highway 49 South, Domestic Disturbance
2/10
- 200 block of GA Highway 30 West, Roadway blocked/Deer in roadway
- 271 Watermelon Rd., Burglary Attempt/Unlawful Conduct during 911 calls
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/9 to 2/10/2021
2/9
- Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory Dr., Accident Involving Deer
- 105-B Bessie Mays Circle, Robbery
- 1516 Crawford St. at Shoprite, Theft By Shoplifting
- North Jackson St. at Tom Hall Circle, Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- 107 Prince St. at Food Lion, Civil Matter
- 110 Knollwood Dr. at Apt. 4 Cripple Creek, Criminal Trespass
- 730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at A-3 Americus, Battery – 1st Offense/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Cruelty to Children
- 403 Academy St. Apt. B, Rape
- 407 Sheffield St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 113 Prince St. at Smoothie King, Miscellaneous Report
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/9 to 2/10/2021
- Lynn, Haley Michelle, 26, 2/9/2021 3:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 2/8 to 2/9/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/8 to 2/9/2021 Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 28, 2/8/2021 2:14 p.m., Failure... read more