Area Beat Report 2/12/ to 2/15
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Reports 2/12 to 2/15/2021
- Cousins, Benjamin Alexander (In Jail), 44, 2/14/2021 3:54 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense)
- Ford, Jerome (In Jail), 53, 2/14/2021 3:07 p.m., Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense)
- Hutchinson, Tiffany Lavonne (In Jail), 27, 2/14/2021 2:09 a.m., Defective or no headlights/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Jeffries, Korbin Jace (Bonded Out), 22, 2/12/2021 2:38 p.m., Deposti Account Fraud (Bad Checks) no more than $1,499 (Misdemeanor)
- McDonald, Kenyatta Bernard (In Jail), 30, 2/13/2021 12:32 a.m., Murder/Aggravated Assault
- Parker, Keith Durell (In Jail), 61, 2/13/2021 11:05 p.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Smith, Alexis Takara (Bonded Out), 24, 2/14/2021 4:54 p.m., Simple Battery
- Smith, Dontevious Antonio (Bonded Out), 24, 2/14/2021 5:28 p.m., Speeding/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Events Summary 2/12 to 2/15/2021
2/12
- 118 North Bailey St., Information for officer
- 109 Thomas Dr., Motor Vehicle Accident
- 0 352 McMath Mill Rd., Information for Officer
- 3685 GA Highway 280 East, Domestic Disturbance
- 0 Orchid Rd., @ McArthur Dr., Traffic Stop/vehicle equipment violation
- 541 Logan Store Rd., Alarm Activation
- 5 MLK at Kate’s, Assist another agency
- Southerfield Road at Mayo St., Traffic Stop/warning for no taillight
- 221 US Highway 19 South, Suspicious Person
- US Highway 280 East about Huntington Rd., Traffic Stop/Driving while registration suspended
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 16, Traffic Stop/taillight requirements/failure to have license on person
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/tag light out
- Sunset Park Dr. at Rainbow Terrace, Failure to obey stop sign/Tag light out
- GA Highway 3 North at Patton Dr., Traffic Stop
- 0 Highway 280 West at Sam’s Country Store, Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 0 Highway 377S Near Hooks Mill Rd., Accident Report
2/13
- 397 RW Jones Rd., Animal Complaint
- 2129 Brady Rd., Animal Complaint
- South Georgia Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light out
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights/expired registration/no license plate displayed
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 19, Traffic Stop/taillight lens requirements
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 23, tag light out
- GA Highway 49 North at Old Stage Rd., Traffic Stop/defective or no headlights
- GA Highway 49 North at Mile Marker 22, Traffic Stop/tag light requirements/expired or no registration
- 477 US Highway 280 West, 911 Hangup
- Highway 30 Legion, Fight
- 0 GA 3 at Old Dawson Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding
- 2225 Brady Rd., Harassing Phone Calls
- 0 GA 3 at Whisperwood Ct., Traffic Stop/speeding
2/14
- 202 US Highway 19 South, Traffic Stop/expired registration
- 186 Mitchell St., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Highway 3 South at McLittle Bridge Rd., Traffic Stop/tag light out/Driver must apply for new license within 60 days of address change
- 1978 GA Highway 49 North, Accident Report
- GA Highway 3 South at Cemetery Rd., Traffic Stop/tag light out/passenger break light out
- GA Highway 3 at Croxton Crossroads, Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
- Bumphead Rd. at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/tag light out
- Cartwright Rd. at Highway 30, Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light requirements/Warning for headlight requirements
- GA Highway 3 North at Mile Marker 14, Traffic Stop/tag light out
- GA Highway 30 West near WDEC Road, Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- South Georgia Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag light out
- 207 Howard Johnson Rd., Suspicious Person
- Upper River Rd. at Tom Summers Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Highway 30 West at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to Dim Lights/Failure to have license on person
- 321 Lacross Rd. #17, Domestic Disturbance
- Highway 19 North near Orchard Dr., Assist Motorist
- 601 Robert E. Lee St., Family Violence – Battery
- 113 Briar Patch Circle, Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Spann Dr., Alarm Activation
- 0 Mitchell St. and Foster St., Accident Report
- 384 GA Highway 30 West at Life Point Church, Information for Officer
- South GA Tech Parkway just past Bumphead Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- 679 Hwy 49 South, Roadway Blocked/tree being removed from roadway
2/15
- 346 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance, Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family/Stalking – Family Violence
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/12 to 2/15/2021
- Fudge, Melvius, 21, 2/12/2021 12:32 p.m., Warrant Executed
- Huerta, Alicia, 22, 2/12/2021 12:44 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Reynolds, Jennifer, 41, 2/14/2021 4:21 p.m., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/12 to 2/15/2021
2/12
- 405 Barlow St., Suspicious Incident
- 306 Patton Dr., Damage to Property
- 717 Pine Avenue, Suspicious Incident
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 South Lee St., Warrant Executed
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s Supermarket, Damage to Property
2/13
- 111 Highland Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. at Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1103 East Jefferson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
2/14
- 414 South Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
- 212 Poplar St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1611 East Lamar St. at Econo Lodge, Simple Assault
- Parker St. at Waitsman Dr., Miscellaneous Report
- Mary Blount Bozeman Circle, Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
- 117 Town Creek Circle, Unruly Juvenile
- 513A Bessie Mays Circle, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Miscellaneous Report/Aggravated Assault
- 207 South Jackson St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
2/15
- 132 Cherokee St., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a crime
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021
Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/10 to 2/12/2021 2/10 717 Barlow St., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle 113 Clearview... read more