Hill hired as SGTC part-time Campus Safety Officer

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Barbara Hill of Americus has been hired as a part-time Campus Safety Officer at South Georgia Technical College. She will report to Campus Safety Director Sammy Stone and SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens.

Hill is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Criminal Justice program and the SGTC Law Enforcement Academy. She has been working as a security officer at different locations since graduation.

As a part-time campus safety officer, Hill will be responsible for the care and safety of SGTC faculty, staff, and students as well as South Georgia Technical College property. She will provide security for events, coordinate with other law enforcement officers and patrol the campus. She will also respond to emergency situations as well as write reports.