February 16, 2021

Area Beat Report 2/15 to 2/16/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021

  • Coleman, Norris (In Jail), 18, 2/15/2021 7:10 p.m., Robbery
  • Grimes, Michael Shane (Bonded Out), 39, 2/15/2021 2:07 p.m., Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked/suspended registration/Acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
  • Harvey, Amon Ke’Vone (In Jail), 17, 2/15/2021 7:26 p.m., Robbery
  • Horst, Frank Randall (In Jail), 38, 2/15/2021 1:19 p.m., Probation Violation (When probation terms are altered) for finger printable charge – Felony
  • Santa Maria, Geronimo (In Jail), 30, 2/15/2021 9:22 p.m., Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree), Simple Battery – Family Violence/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense) MSD/

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021

2/15

  • 346 McMath Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance/Terroristic Threats and Acts – Family Violence
  • 229 Brown Mill Pond Rd., Alarm Activation
  • 482 Three Bridges Rd., Welfare Check
  • 0 Southerfield Rd. and Basket Factory Dr., Traffic Stop/expired registration
  • Upper River Rd., Traffic Stop/speeding/driving while licensed suspended or revoked/acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
  • 0 Horton Dr. at Pure Gas Station, Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
  • 2954 Lamar Rd., Theft
  • 0 Harvey Ln. at Tom Hall Circle, Traffic Stop/no tag displayed
  • 1256 GA Hwy 280 East at Pleasant Grove Church, Theft
  • 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1448 Hooks Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 109 Youngs Mill Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Highway 49 south about Pride Estates, Traffic Stop/tail light requirements
  • 963B GA Highway 308, Domestic Disturbance
  • 695 US Highway 19 south, Domestic Disturbance/Traffic Stop/Battery against a pregnant female/Cruelty to Children in the third degree/Driving while licensed suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance
  • 127 Pecan Terrace, Assist another vehicle

2/16

  • 603A Lowe St., Shots Fired
  • 902B Railroad St., Shots Fired/Assist Another Agency
  • 717 Hancock Dr., Suspicious Person
  • 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Civil Disturbance
  • 116 Linnie St., Burglary
  • 617 Winn St., Assist Motor Agency
  • 274 North Shore Dr., Alarm Activation
  • 958 Old Andersonville Rd., Accident Report
  • 268 Tulip Dr., Domestic Disturbance/Suspicious Person

 

Americus PD Media Incident Summary 2/15 to 2/16/2021

2/15

  • 132 Cherokee St., Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during commission of a felony
  • 1008 North MLK Jr. Blvd. Room #134, Battery
  • Elm Avenue at East Hill St., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tag Registration requirements/Contempt of Court
  • 1304 Elm Avenue Apt. 2 at The Elm Apartments, Criminal Trespass
  • 83 Valley Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 308 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 540 Hancock Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Apartment D7 Americus Gardens Apartments, Criminal Trespass
  • 405 Judy Lane, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus PD, Aggravated Stalking
  • 206 E. Dodson St., Criminal Trespass
  • 1112 Elm Avenue Apt. B, Criminal Trespass

2/16

  • 617 Winn St., Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 103 Bessie Mays Circle Apt. B, Burglary -1st Degree – Felony
  • 902 Railroad St., Aggravated Assault
  • 307A Bessie Mays Circle, Aggravated Assault

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/15/2021

  • McCord, Brandon Keith, 36, 2/15/2021 8:37 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/Contempt of Court

 

