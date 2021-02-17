February 17, 2021

This is the white Chevrolte Malibu involved in the accident at the intersection of US Highway 280 and GA Highway 27 on Wednesday, February 17. Photo by Ken Gustafson

Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

By Ken Gustafson

Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

AMERICUS – At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, February 17, an accident involving a white Dodge Journey and a white Malibu took place at the intersection of GA Highway 27 and US Highway 280 in Americus.

This is the white Dodge Journey involved in the accident at the intersection of US Highway 280 and GA Highway 27.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

According to Officer David Rueda of the Americus Police Department, the white Dodge Journey was traveling east on 280 and the white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west and both drivers had the green light at the GA Highway 27 intersection.

“Vehicle 1, which is the Dodge Journey, failed to yield while making a left turn,” said Officer Rueda. “Once she made the left turn, the incoming vehicle, the Malibu, hit it.”

Rueda went on to say that there was only one person in each vehicle and that neither driver sustained any serious injuries.

