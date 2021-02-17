Accident at intersection of 280 East and GA Hwy 27

AMERICUS – At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, February 17, an accident involving a white Dodge Journey and a white Malibu took place at the intersection of GA Highway 27 and US Highway 280 in Americus.

According to Officer David Rueda of the Americus Police Department, the white Dodge Journey was traveling east on 280 and the white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west and both drivers had the green light at the GA Highway 27 intersection.

“Vehicle 1, which is the Dodge Journey, failed to yield while making a left turn,” said Officer Rueda. “Once she made the left turn, the incoming vehicle, the Malibu, hit it.”

Rueda went on to say that there was only one person in each vehicle and that neither driver sustained any serious injuries.