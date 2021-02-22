Americus-Sumter boys and girls basketball teams to host first round of state playoffs on Wednesday, February 24

AMERICUS – Forth both the Americus-Sumter High School (ASHS) boys and girls basketball teams, the drive to a state championship begins on Wednesday, February 24, when both teams will host their first round playoff games in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAA State Tournament.

The Lady Panthers (14-4) enter the tournament as the #2 seed out of Region 2-AAA and will try to overcome their first obstacle in their quest to repeat as state champions when they host Southeast Bulloch, the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA, at 6 p.m.

The Panthers (15-4) come into this first round contest as the #2 seed out of Region 2-AAA, as they fell to Peach County 63-53 in the Region 2-AAA Championship on Friday, February 12. They will take on Groves, the #3 seed out of Region 3-AAA, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 per person ages 1 and up. Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate.