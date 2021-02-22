Area Beat Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 2/19 to 2/22
- Carter, Laquasha Deondra, 30, 2/22/2021 4:31 a.m., Engaging in and Promoting/Abetting in a fight
- Holley, Montavious Mongale, 25, 2/21/2021 5:11 p.m., City Probation Violation
- Hudgins, Robert Franklin, 27, 2/19/2021 7:38 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Johnson, Daveon Jawon, 22, 2/19/2021 3:52 p.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Misdemeanor
- Johnson, Daveon Jawon, 22, 5 p.m., 2/19/2021 Forgery-4th Degree Felony
- McCuller, Jakobe Kevon, 22, 2/21/2021 10:58 a.m., Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- Robinson, Jillian Cerra, 36, 2/21/2021 8:12 a.m., Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Sanford, Cedrick Simone, 34, 2/19/2021 3:52 p.m., Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Trespass
- Traywick, Spencer Todd, 33, 2/19/2021 2:41 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Report 2/19 to 2/22/2021
2/19
- 208 Barnum Dr., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1040 East Forsyth St., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
- 206 Warren Avenue at Arrow’s Exterminators, Criminal Trespass
- 617 East Jefferson St., Damage to Property
- Lonnie Lane 256-A, Domestic Dispute
- 1408 East Forsyth St. at Dollar General, Theft By Shoplifting
- 1040 East Forsyth St. at Americus Package, Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
- 101 Clara Dr., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 117 Starlight Circle, Criminal Trespass
2/20
- 819 Washington St., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 722 Beale St., Suspicious Incident
- 304 Wildwood Circle, Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 819 Washington St., Criminal Trespass – Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
- 1711 East Lamar St. Walmart, Domestic Dispute
- 323 Hosanna Circle, Criminal Trespass
- 207 Wanda Way, Damage to Property
- 1410 Crawford St., Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
2/21
- 607 Leila Way, Domestic Dispute
- 1512 US Highway 19 at Skyland Motel, Domestic Dispute
- 707A East Furlow St., Domestic Dispute
- 1207 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Trespass
- 1301 2nd Montgomery, Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Rucker St. at Roney St., Possession of Marijuana – Less than an oz.
- 706B McGarrah St., Recovered Property – Not stolen
- 1007 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 6 Room 130, Domestic Dispute
- Horton Dr. at Southerfield Rd., City Probation Violation
- Russell St. at South Hampton St., Improper Display of Tag/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 1700 East Lamar St., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 218B Lorraine Avenue, Damage to Property
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 11 at Hillside Manor Apartments, Domestic Dispute
2/22
- 711 Brooklyn Terrace, Missing Person
- 1207 S MLK Jr. Blvd. at Waffle House, Engaging in, Promoting and Aiding in Fight
