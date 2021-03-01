March 1, 2021

Schley County senior guard Zamon Ross (5) was one of four members of the SCHS varsity boys basketball team to earn All-Region honors for his performance on the court this season. ATR Archive

Four Schley County Wildcats earn All-Region honors

By Ken Gustafson

Published 4:03 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – Four members of the Schley County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team were selected to be on the Region 5-A-Public All Region Team for their performances on the court this year.

Freshman guard JaLewis Solomon and senior guard Zamon Ross each were First Team All-Region selections, while senior guard Dylan Taylor and junior guard Trypp Lumpkin both made Second Team All-Region.

